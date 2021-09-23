“Draymond Green and Ben Simmons are basically the same player to me!”: Kendrick Perkins makes an absolutely shocking hot take about the 76ers and Warriors stars amid trade rumors

ESPN analyst Ben Simmons calls 76ers star Ben Simmons just a bigger and longer Draymond Green amid trade rumors

Draymond Green and Ben Simmons are not often brought up in the same sentence together, since they can be so different as people.

The Warriors star is the kind of player who is going to do what needs to be done and put the team first. He is a somewhat undersized, yet incredible defender, who combines his IQ and overall athletic ability perfectly, and is easily one of the best in the league on that end of the floor because of it. And of course, given his mentality, he has also never been afraid to look for his own shot.

On the other hand, you have Ben Simmons.

He undeniably has generational talent when it comes to passing, and is also one of the best defenders in the league. However, the man has absolutely no mental resilience. In the biggest moments, he seems to shrink on himself. This even goes to the point where, despite him being a point guard, he didn’t even want the ball.

Despite this major difference between the two though, it seems Kendrick Perkins still believes the two are quite comparable. And let’s just say, he took it to a level, that we doubt anyone would easily agree with.

“Draymond Green and Ben Simmons are basically almost the same player!” Kendrick Perkins makes a burning hot take about the two players

As an NBA analyst, you win some, and you lose some. Sometimes, your hot takes can be what lets you tell the rest of the world ‘I told you so’. Other times though… well, you don’t exactly look like the smartest person in the room. And recently, Big Perk seems to have made strides in the latter phenomena. Peep the tweet below.

“Draymond (Green) and Ben Simmons are basically almost the same player. Ben Simmons is a more athletic version of Draymond.”

On the surface, sure it seems that Draymond Green and Ben Simmons are very similar. But, making this statement comes as a result of ignoring one crucial fact. Intangibles.

Draymond Green is defined by his intangibles. He has heart, a never-say-die attitude, and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win. He is a relentless worker, and almost always shows up when the team needs him.

Ben Simmons on the other hand, is the type to run away from the moment. He selfishly doesn’t even attempt shots, making those around him have to conform to his preferences, even if it hurts the team.

When you really look at it, past the surface level similarities, these two players could not be more different.

