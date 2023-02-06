Is LaMelo Going to Be an All-Star Again? Twitter Finds Proof of NBA Accidently Exposing It’s Plans for All-Star Game 2023

Feb 3, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) passes on Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (5) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

LaMelo Ball hasn’t played an awful lot of games this season. Out of the 55 matches in which the Hornets participated this campaign, the former All-Star has played just 28 games. And yes, while the young man has put up good numbers in that timeframe, it just doesn’t seem enough to warrant a nod for the All-Star team.

And yet, there are conspiracy theories that he could be one anyway. After all, despite playing in a small market, Ball is still a very big name. And an appearance from him in the game would no doubt bode well for TV ratings.

However, any hoopla that surrounded the theory was based on nothing more than speculation… until now, that is.

Let’s get right into it.

LaMelo Ball All-Star jersey found in shops by the NBA community

Despite the Hornets’ disastrous campaign so far, many believe LaMelo Ball shouldn’t be held accountable. And while there is admittedly some truth to that, franchise wins do matter. And so, it’s hard to even see a star from a losing franchise be declared as an All-Star.

And yet, there are signs that it could happen. Just take a look at the image in the tweet below.

As things stand, there isn’t a single guard from the Eastern Conference that needs to be replaced due to injury. And the reason that he can’t replace the injured Stephen Curry is that All-Star replacements need to be from the same conference.

However, if this jersey exists, could it mean that Adam Silver and the NBA are looking to shoehorn him in any way?

LaMelo Ball’s 2022 All-Star selection was found-out due to a leak too

There is something about LaMelo Ball, All-Star selections, and the NBA exposing itself.

During last season, the NBA app had a little bio-run-down video on the Ball brother. And it was here that keen-eyed viewers soon noticed that something was up.

Take a look at the clip in the tweet below to see if you can find it too.

This clip came out long before it was announced LaMelo Ball would be replacing Kevin Durant in the All-Star game.

So, the NBA is hardly a stranger to exposing itself before a big announcement about the man. But will it truly happen once again?

