1 Week After Starter Snub, Jalen Brunson Proves All-Star Worthiness With a 40-Point Performance in Comeback Win

Credits: Feb 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) watches his three point shot against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks defended their pride on the home court following a recent comeback win against the Indiana Pacers. Jalen Brunson led the charge for the hosts with a 40-point performance as the Madison Square Garden witnessed a majestic display. The performance showcased the All-Star worthiness of the 27-year-old only 1 week after his snub from the starting five.

The home team started the match on the back foot as the visitors took a 10-point lead in the first quarter. Later, the Knicks even trailed by as much as 15 points at one point before the 6ft 2″ guard stamped his authority on the game. Shooting 50% from the field, the New Jersey-born registered 40 points in 37 minutes to lead his team to the 109-105 triumph. It marked his 5th 40-point game of the campaign while extending his team’s unbeaten streak to nine matches.

His impressive on-court display backed his selection as an All-Star reserve right before the start of the match. Soon after the completion of the game, the point guard thus reflected on the achievement as his emotions became visible. “I got nothing to say,” the Knicks star mentioned before citing the home crowd as a source of motivation, stating, “This place is unbelievable”.

This display further justified the frustration around his snub from the starting five of the All-Star lineup. Amidst competition from the likes of Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard, Brunson received massive backing from the followers. After all, the 2x NCAA champion is averaging 27.1 points per game and 6.4 assists per game this season. Eventually, the league acknowledged his endeavours for the Knicks as he earned a place in the All-Star event as a reserve.

The development of Jalen Brunson at the New York Knicks

After representing the Dallas Mavericks for four seasons, the Knicks put their faith in the ability of Brunson in 2022. Before the start of last season, the franchise offered him a 4-year $104 million contract to secure his services. It resulted from his rise as a youngster in the 2021/22 campaign, who averaged 16.3 points per game and 4.8 assists per game for the Texas organization.

Yet, the large contingent of the fanbase remained far from convinced as they expressed their doubts over his quality. Since then, Brunson has silenced all of them as looking back, the deal comes across as a bargain for the franchise. Following a massive improvement in the previous season, he is currently averaging a career-high in points, assists, rebounds, and three-point percentage.

So, the supporters have started to recognize the efforts of the All-Star guard in the success of the team. After all, he has played a crucial role in aiding the organization to secure a third spot on the Eastern Conference table. With the playoffs approaching, the fans would hope for several such displays as the city looks forward to a championship for the first time in half a century.