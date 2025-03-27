“Gravitating More Towards Jay-Z”: Brian Windhorst Reveals Why LeBron James and Michael Jordan Never Developed a Relationship

The basketball world is still recovering from LeBron James’ viral interview on The Pat McAfee Show. The Lakers superstar dropped gems throughout the entire conversation, including details regarding his relationship with Michael Jordan. Despite the two’s names going hand-in-hand in GOAT debates, James revealed they aren’t close. Although LeBron briefly spoke on the reasoning why, NBA insider Brian Windhorst revealed the true reason.

McAfee attempted to get the information out of James once the topic came up. LeBron briefly attributed the cause of their dull relationship to being active in the NBA. He went on to say, “[MJ] is one of the most ruthless competitors there is. MJ doesn’t want to talk to me until I’m done.”

James’ comments made sense since Jordan is an uber-competitive person. However, Windhorst suggests there’s more to the story. LeBron has been on record stating how much he idolized Jordan. In a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, Windhorst states LeBron gravitating toward Jay-Z played a big role in the lack of relationship with the Bulls legend.

“What ended up happening was that [LeBron] started gravitating towards Jay-Z,” Windhorst said. “He started using Jay-Z more as a role model at that time. He loved the idea of how Jay-Z became a mogul, and the things LeBron and Jordan have been interested in off the court are very different.”

If there is anyone trustworthy when it comes to speaking about LeBron, it is Windhorst. He has covered James since he was a teenage phenom at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. He even wrote a book on LeBron titled LeBron, Inc.: The Making of a Billion-Dollar Athlete.

In the book, Windhorst touched on Jordan and LeBron’s early relationship. The two did connect, but things faded before ever getting a chance to materialize. He believes LeBron when he states that the two are on good terms. As a result, Windhorst believes the two can strengthen their relationship in the future.

Jordan and LeBron were at completely different stages of their lives. When it came to James’ relationship with Jay-Z, they were both dominating in their respective fields. However, the award-winning rap artist wasn’t waiting until he retired to maximize his assets as a businessman.

The way he carried himself motivated LeBron to do the same. Many of the traits that Jay-Z carried, James has adapted into his lifestyle. He played a major role in LeBron becoming the first active NBA player to become a billionaire in 2022.

Windhorst reasons that there will be more things in common for the two once he retires. LeBron strives to be an owner of an NBA team and the only NBA player to make that transition is Jordan.

He said, “I do think that there could be a relationship after LeBron retires because LeBron wants to be an owner and that’s the transition that Jordan has made that nobody else in the NBA has made, where he has been able to go from being an all-time player to an owner… I think he could be helpful there, but…. they’re not really friends, and haven’t been for a really long time.”

MJ enriches his competitive spirit on the basketball court. But outside of it, the door opens for the two to potentially expand and flourish their relationship.