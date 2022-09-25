“100 bottles of vodka, 50 bottles of champagne, 60 bottles of tequila on Karl-Anthony Towns’ tab”: Fan makes good use of KAT’s $224 million contract

Karl-Anthony Towns recently signed a 4-year $224 million contract extension, and it has already been put to good use.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Minnesota Timberwolves to their most successful season this past 2021-2022 season. KAT averaged a staggering 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 1 steal per game while leading the Minnesota-based franchise to a 46-36 record (2nd best since 2003-2004).

As a reward for such a sensational year, the former Kentucky Wildcat was selected to his All-Star Game, and even made it to the prestigious All-NBA Third Team.

In this very offseason, Towns received the biggest and most lucrative reward – a whopping 4-year, $224 million contract extension.

Also Read: Trae Young and Hawks present nasty cake dissing Joel Embiid to John Collins to celebrate his 25th birthday

Just months after signing the deal of his lifetime, Karl-Anthony has been using that money to make the fans happy. Recently, when the Wolves center was in a club, he agreed to pay for a man’s alcohol.

And it wasn’t merely one drink.

NBA Twitter reacts as Karl-Anthony Towns decides to splurge on alcohol for a fan

The fan asked for 100 bottles of vodka, 50 bottles of champagne, and 60 bottles of tequila and asked the bartender to put them on Towns’ tab. Karl’s hilarious reply:

“You want some more?”

And when the fan asked the superstar if he was seriously going to pay for the order, KAT replied with:

“Man, that pen work good this summer.”

As soon as the video went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

This why he the goat — Cristian (@cr1sti4ng) September 25, 2022

KAT after seeing how much that actually was pic.twitter.com/q15vYBPXEQ — AY🇸🇴 (@ayyouneverknow) September 25, 2022

Lebron would have said I don’t know u mennnnn — King Alvarez (@KingAlvarezPR) September 25, 2022

KAT when he saw the opportunity to flex 😂 pic.twitter.com/QEPF9proCE — ALL-Mighty Analysts Inc. (@AMAnalysts) September 25, 2022

It goes without saying, Karl-Anthony Towns is really a peoples’ person.

Hopefully, KAT justifies this humungous money in the upcoming seasons.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal speaks out on how he would provoke the Black Mamba