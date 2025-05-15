“Karl-Anthony Towns Gonna Have to Play Better”: Charles Oakley Reveals the Locker Room Decisions Needed to Beat Celtics

Despite Jayson Tatum’s absence and the complete unraveling of Kristaps Porzingis, the Boston Celtics managed to win Game 5 at home to push the New York Knicks to six games. They were led by Derrick White, who had 34 points, and Jaylen Brown, who had a 26 point near-triple-double, en route to a blowout win. It’s also worth crediting Luke Kornet. For the Knicks, the obvious issue was Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby combining for 15 points, but Knicks legend Charles Oakley blamed a different player for the dropped game.

Oakley has history with New York as part of their most successful era since the 1970s. As an enforcer for the ’90s Knicks, Oakley had a winning percentage of 62% across 13 years in the city. He’s faced controversy since the end of his playing career, being banned from Madison Square Garden in 2017 over tensions with Knicks owner James Dolan, but that has since cleared, and he remains a fervent supporter of his former team.

The big man joined the Nightcap podcast with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Shannon Sharpe last night. After giving credit to the Minnesota Timberwolves and their series win, he blamed former Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns for the Knicks’ downfall.

“Towns has got to go to the post. He, from him being around the top of the key, three point line, he’s crowding the whole thing up. He needs to go on the baseline…” insisted Oakley. “Towns, you need to get him going … When he gets the ball early, he plays better … And he’s gonna have to play better.”

There is certainly truth to that statement. While he settled into his role as a second option as early as 2022 in Minnesota, he needs to be shooting far more for his value to be apparent. Fans have questioned for years why KAT is so insistent on not shooting eight or more threes, instead settling for four or so, when his skill set is so unprecedented.

However, the question of whether Towns needs to be in the post is likely one that comes from a generational divide. In Oakley’s era, having two inside presences was common and expected. Today, you are only as good as your weakest link, and the lack of space inside the arc is exacerbated.

Does KAT need to spend more time in the post? Not necessarily. But he does need to be more effective with his shots and, more importantly, boost his volume. If the Knicks want to make the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers, they need him to be better, and they will certainly need to rest to prepare for a Pacers team that will have them running all game.

The Knicks could have used some extra rest heading into Game 6 as well, but Oakley repeated a familiar critique of Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau when he said, “I think Thibs should have took the guys out with five minutes to go in the fourth. You weren’t coming back 22 points in five minutes.”

Despite the loss, Oakley remains confident that the Knicks can get it done in Game 6, though he said it will take a total team effort to do so.

“The Knicks’ starting five gotta show up. Only three guys showed up [in Game 4]. You need all five of them to play. It’s a band … everybody’s gotta be on their instrument.”

We’ll find out Friday night if Madison Square Garden will be filled with blue and orange harmonies or the collective discordant groan of a pending Game 7 in Boston.