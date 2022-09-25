Trae Young and Hawks present nasty cake dissing Joel Embiid to John Collins to celebrate his 25th birthday

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks continue to troll Joel Embiid through John Collins’s birthday celebrations

Amidst all the hoopla about teams like the Cavaliers and the Wolves after their immaculate offseasons, it’s like the world has forgotten about the Hawks completely.

This is a team that went leaps and bounds in bolstering their backcourt during this offseason, with the acquisition of Dejounte Murray, and of course, Trae Young’s famous week of training with Stephen Curry.

Add to that, the fact their front court is already as great as it is, and you have a darn good team, that could make some serious noise in the Eastern Conference.

One of the biggest reasons the Hawks have such a high-quality frontcourt, is John Collins. And recently, it was the big man’s birthday, with him blowing the candles on his 25th. Happy Birthday, John!

But while that alone is something to be celebrated, Trae Young and the Hawks decided to go to the next level, doing something no one quite expected.

And well, let’s just say Joel Embiid is not going to be the biggest fan in the world of it.

Also Read: WATCH: The exact moment Kevin Garnett learnt that trash-talking Michael Jordan is a bad idea

Trae Young and the Hawks celebrate John Collins’s birthday with a call back to this nasty poster on Joel Embiid

Let’s wind it back by quite a few months. Do you remember this insane highlight by John Collins?

It’s been exactly one year since John Collins baptized Joel Embiid 🤯pic.twitter.com/u8EJWhLFNR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 19, 2022

Pretty crazy, right? And in a season that was defined by the highest of highs for Joel Embiid, this was one of the few that weren’t included in his scrapbook.

Considering that reality, the man probably wanted the world to forget about this one as soon as humanely possible. And it did… until the Hawks decided to do this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sideline Sources (@sidelinesources)

We can’t decide which one’s nastier. The highlight, or the Hawks as an organization on this one.

Also Read: “You wanna attribute Isiah Thomas missing the Dream Team to me? Go ahead!”: Michael Jordan exclaims he wasn’t responsible for Pistons legend missing out