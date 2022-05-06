“$100 is the starting point. I once bet $1 million!”: When Shaquille O’Neal revealed the most money he’s ever gambled on one bet

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal once bet $1 million all at once, says his bets started with $100 dollars as the first point

After an incredible NBA career, 4x Champion Shaquille O’Neal has also been dominating in business. O’Neal is one of the most prolific investors in the history of the league. He’s amassed a net worth of over $400 million by making smart business choices. Shaq owns minority and majority stakes in various companies.

Just like any smart businessman, Shaq is also always looking for any good investment opportunity. Shaq isn’t above making silly advertisements and endorsing the most random of products, as long as it means a check to his name.

While other people like Charles Barkley make fun of Shaq for the same, O’Neal’s money speaks for itself. The Big Diesel isn’t only a smart investor, but also a very charitable personality. There are many stories of Shaq’s generosity, from buying people wedding rings, to getting shoes for an underprivileged athlete.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan cashed in a $5 check after losing several times at pool”: Bulls legend lucked out while gambling against friends during his UNC days

Shaquille O’Neal once bet $1 million on a single outcome

Just like a lot of other NBA legends, Shaquille O’Neal also enjoys gambling. While we hear stories of reckless gambling by legends like Michael Jordan or Charles Barkley, Shaq used his big brain while gambling as well.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel once, Shaq shared how his bets start at $100. Shaq went on to share that he once bet $1 million at once.

Shaq also revealed how the wager was on an MMA fight. Jimmy Kimmel tried to ask if O’Neal let the fighter know about the wager, but Big Diesel said he didn’t, as it would be tampering.

Also Read: “Of course I won the $1 million bet”: When Shaquille O’Neal confidently bet 7 figures on an MMA fight and won

Looks like the 4x Champion made a smart choice, as he ended up winning the bet. Even though he didn’t disclose the amount, it surely would be a huge amount, considering what Shaq put on the table.