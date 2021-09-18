“Of course I won the $1 million bet”: When Shaquille O’Neal confidently bet 7 figures on an MMA fight and won

Shaquille O’Neal, on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, admitted to betting a whopping $1 million on an MMA fight and winning the bet too.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most prolific investors in the history of the league when it comes to players. He’s got minority and majority stakes in several companies while also endorsing them by starring in advertisements for them. It’s safe to say that the Lakers legend isn’t all too shabby when it comes to making money off the court.

Shaquille O’Neal and his off court money-making techniques have gotten so popular that guys like Charles Barkley poke fun at him for it. Chuck has hilariously stated that Shaq doesn’t use ‘Icy Hot’ despite promoting them all over social media.

Also read: “Bobby Portis really did that to Chris Paul?!”: When the Bucks forward chose to play a cheeky prank on the Suns star during game 6 of the NBA Finals

NBA fans give ‘the Big Aristotle’ a hard time as well as they call out his undying desire to make as much money as he can through endorsements, through memes. All in all, Shaquille O’Neal knows his way around making the right decisions and betting $1 million seemed to have been yet another intelligent decision by the 4x champ.

Shaquille O’Neal bet one million dollars on an MMA fight.

While on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, Shaquille O’Neal admitted to various things, such as the time he ripped 5 urinals off the wall of a bathroom after losing to the San Antonio Spurs in the 1999 WCSF. He also claims to have bet a whopping $1 million on an MMA fight.

When asked if he tried to let the fighter he bet on, know that he had such a large wager on his match, Shaq shut it down by saying that would be tampering. Although, telling someone to go out there and win isn’t considering tampering as the opposite would come under that criteria.

Also read: “Clippers will win championships before Intuit Dome opens to public”: Steve Ballmer vows to open $2 billion arena after winning NBA titles with Kawhi Leonard and co

Either way, Shaquille O’Neal, as expected, won the bet. He didn’t disclose how much he won through the wager but taking into account that this was a one million dollar bet, the payout had to have been a handsome amount.