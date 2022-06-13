“$100,000 to train under Hakeem Olajuwon for two weeks?” : Amare Stoudemire was ready to shell out a boatload of money for just two weeks of mentorship

Former NBA player Amare Stoudemire wanted to pay $100,000 to Hakeem Olajuwon and train under him for two weeks.

Amare Stoudemire of the New York Knicks signed a $100 million contract in 2010, and he had used some of it to grow as a basketball player.

Stoudemire did not play at an elite level during the 2012 NBA Playoffs, and he wanted to ensure that he is in peak condition for the next season.

Thus, in the off-season, the All-Star wanted to seek advice from a legend in the hopes of enhancing his skills.

Stoudemire sought advice from the great Hakeem Olajuwon in order to better his game. Olajuwon had aided some of the league’s greatest players, including LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

Both of those guys returned to the floor as more capable players, particularly in the paint. Stoudemire is one of the NBA’s most skilled big players, so learning how to enhance his footwork would benefit his game greatly.

Also, read – “Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Reggie Miller, Chuck Person, and I would’ve had everybody discombobulated”: Gary Payton reveals his brutal 1990s trash-talking team

Amare Stoudemire spent 100k to train under Hakeem Olajuwon for two weeks

Stoudemire spent two weeks in Houston with Hakeem Olajuwon. The cost of mastering The Dream Shake per week? $50,000.

Amare intended to learn every lesson so that he may expand his game to include one or two post moves in his game.

Amare Stoudemire training with Hakeem Olajuwon. http://t.co/7zpsPmEV — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) August 10, 2012

Six months later, Stoudemire, who was previously known mostly for his ability to flourish in the pick-and-roll, displayed a significantly better low-post game. Olajuwon’s old teammate, Knicks coach Mike Woodson, knew it was not a coincidence.

“I was like his wallet for those two weeks because I was such a student of the game: when he moved, I moved,” Stoudemire said. “I was studying him, taking up all of his information and learning what it takes to be great. He did an excellent job of instructing me.”

Happy birthday @DR34M!

Check out Hakeem Olajuwon teaching his moves to Kobe, LeBron, Yao Ming, Dwight Howard and Amar’e Stoudemire. pic.twitter.com/C4XrS7BccI — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 22, 2018

Many athletes, including LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Dwight Howard, have benefited from The Dream. Olajuwon’s game is held in high regard throughout the league. Also, this is most likely the greatest $100,000 Stoudemire has ever spent.

Also, read – “Rasheed Wallace would sit around the locker room and crack jokes for hours”: When NBA champ revealed how LeBron James and co. could benefit from their coach’s off-court behavior