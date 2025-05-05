2 Years Before Splurging $15 Million in Dallas, Luka Doncic Purchased a $2.15 Million Property in Slovenia

Oct 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

When Luka Doncic was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers, it came as a shock to the system. Not just from a basketball sense, but from a moralistic human one as well. Luka had bought a $15 million home shortly before he was told he was being traded. It was clear he was blind sided by the deal like the rest of us.

But many may not know that 2 years before buying the mansion in Dallas, Luka splurged on some property in Slovenia. It’s a $2.15 million house that he demolished to start construction on a more private villa.

Luka acquired the property in 2022. Rather than renovating the fairly new 18-year-old structure, he decided to tear it down completely. Many assume he’s going to build it to suit his style and treat the home as a private retreat area for the NBA offseason.

Along with the main property, Luka also bought the surrounding 9000 square meters. This means once he’s done with his original property that he could build more private housing. Or maybe even something else. But for now, he seems focused on the main structure.

But Luka has other plans for the future as well.

Does Luka Doncic want to be a farmer?

About 8 months ago, via the NBA YouTube account, Luka was seen spending time on a farm in Slovenia. He sat on bales of hay, pet horses, rode in a tractor, herded cows, and inspected aging cheese. Luka got the full farmhand experience.

Doncic seemingly has plans to buy a farm for himself when he retires. Why?

“It’s just beautiful,” Luka said. “You can make food, and then you can see the landscape too. It’s very beautiful, very peaceful.”

Opening a farm is something many NBA players have expressed they want to do once they retire. It’s also something many have already done. Chris Kaman, Marcus Landry, and even Amar’e Stoudemire are all proud farm owners today.

Nikola Jokic has also expressed that he would like to move back to his farm once he retires and raise his horses. It’s truly a popular sentiment among the players, and for good reason. Like Luka said, it’s a peaceful life. There’s nothing quite like raising and growing your food and tending to it. It takes hard work and dedication. Which is something everybody can respect.

But at the end of the day, not everyone is cut out for farm life. But Luka seems to be. He also has property and a comfortable space to go whenever he wants.