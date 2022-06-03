“105th day that our friend, sister, teammate, Brittney Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia”: Carmelo Anthony pleads people to sign a petition for the WNBA star’s release

Brittney Griner has been in custody for more than three months in Russia and there’s still no update on the case while the Basketball community awaits Justice. Carmelo Anthony raised his voice for the future HOF player.

One hundred five days and counting, WNBA star Brittney Griner is still locked away in a Russian prison, held up on drug charges.

Phoenix Mercury star is in detention since 17 February after playing for the Moscow team UMMC Ekaterinburg with whom she has been playing for 8 years side by side while playing in the WNBA.

Also read: “Celtics 24-point swing in Warriors loss is largest in NBA Finals history”: How Al Horford and Jaylen Brown led Steph Curry and company down a historic collapse in Game 1

The 6’9 center was arrested after sniffer dogs allegedly detected vape cartridges containing hashish oil made from cannabis leaves, in her luggage at an airport near Moscow.

She was then charged with “large-scale transportation of drugs” as reports of her detention were made public knowledge in March by the Associated Press. There have been only a few updates in the case.

Brittney Griner’s pre-trial detention in Russia was extended by one month on Friday, her lawyer told the Associated Press. The WNBA star’s lawyer also said that the short length of the extension might indicate that the case will go to trial soon. pic.twitter.com/W2gqoPXe7X — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 13, 2022

Several NBA stars including her Phoenix team have been advocating and pleading for some action while calling her detention wrongful. Her team USA teammate Carmelo Anthony of the Los Angeles Lakers has joined the cause.

Carmelo Anthony raises his voice for the release of Brittney Griner

The customs service in Russia said a criminal case has been opened and that Griner could face up to 10 years in a Russian prison if convicted.

The 7x WNBA All-Star who is in a rare category of players who have won both a scoring title and a DPOY title, be it in women’s or men’s basketball, has been held for more than 3-months and the NBA community wants her released as soon as possible.

One of the NBA’s Top-75 players of all time, Carmelo Anthony recently pleaded the case and asked for signing a petition for the WNBA, Russian National League, and EuroLeague Champion.

Today is the 105th day that our friend, sister, teammate, Brittney Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia. Day 105! It is time to bring her home! Let’s bring attention to this matter by sharing BG’s story and signing the petition: https://t.co/C7ybZpPKcR #WeareBG pic.twitter.com/q1zoNQaQDD — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) June 3, 2022

Also read: “Kobe Bryant is the GOAT I don’t give a f**k”: Kyrie Irving ignores Michael Jordan and LeBron James shunning their statistics