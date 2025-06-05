“Brittney Griner Was in a Russian Prison”: Stephen A. Smith Falls for Fake News, Lashes Out at WNBA Star

We’ve gotta start taking microphones away from people. At the very least, there needs to be a 24-hour waiting period before someone can spout off about the latest news on a podcast or TV show. If it’s so easy to fool even the most prominent media personalities like Stephen A. Smith with a fake tweet or news story, what chance do the rest of us have?

Stephen A. was a guest yesterday on the Valuetainment podcast with Patrick Bet-David. The two spoke at length on an Instagram post about WNBA star Brittney Griner that was so obviously fake, they should be embarrassed to show their faces on the air again.

Unfortunately, neither man seems phased by the blunder. Here’s the post in question:

First of all, this was posted by an account called The Sports Memery, which should have been enough to make both men stop and re-evaluate. Stephen A. has been victimized multiple times by the NBA Centel fake news account, but that’s at least semi-understandable, since the name is so close to the NBA Central account that it disguises itself as.

Even getting beyond the name of the account that posted it, how could SAS and PBD not see that the quote itself was obviously fake? Stephen A. took the bait hook, line and sinker, slipped into his fake serious persona, lowered his voice and said, “Respectfully, Brittney Griner was in a Russian prison.”

“You would think,” he continued, “that somebody who is now free, back in America, on home soil, would not have too much to complain about. Especially something like this. Fans in every sport, she described the fans. It doesn’t matter what sport you pick, that’s how fans act, in every arena.”

Somehow, he kept going. “Clearly she’s not remembering who they let out to get her back. The ‘Merchant of Death,’ an arms dealer, who wanted to kill American citizens, according to the reports. You would think that you would be smiling, you would be ecstatic, you would be happy, and something like this wouldn’t faze you at all. The fact that it does, is disturbing. I’ll leave it at that.”

At this point, I’m wondering if I’m the fool and this is all a deepfake video because how can anyone possibly be this confidently wrong?

We’re doomed if powerful media members are this media illiterate

Spreading misinformation has ripple effects. Like Pikachu hitting a water Pokemon with Thunder Shock, it’s super effective because people often believe anything they see if it’s said loud enough or repeated enough times.

We need media members, especially those with as much airtime and influence as Stephen A. Smith, to do their homework before shouting into the mic. The original Instagram post itself was flooded with credulous people who believed Griner’s fake quote to be real. If people hear it amplified by the most prominent person at ESPN, how many more will fall for it and spread it to others?

Brittney Griner has had to deal with so much hate simply for existing, that Stephen A. should have slowed down before adding to it himself.

It’s not an accident that The Sports Memery’s post referenced Brittney Griner and Caitlin Clark, who, by no action or desire of her own, has become racists’ blunt instrument of choice against those they hate. Accounts like The Sports Memery do this because people like PBD — and apparently Stephen A. — will lap it up and feed it to their audience without a second thought.

It’s very dispiriting. Smith is a guy who used Kobe Bryant’s funeral as a prop to try to win a beef with LeBron James.

Stephen A. recently signed a five-year, $100 million contract at ESPN, which sends the message that not only is his behavior OK, but it’s worth rewarding.