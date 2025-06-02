What Did Shaq Say About Brittney Griner?

Shaquille O’Neal has always been an outspoken and unfiltered presence in the basketball world. So when a viral Facebook post claimed that Shaq made a controversial remark about Brittney Griner, it wasn’t hard for many to believe.

Advertisement

Griner has become a polarizing figure in recent years. From her political stances to her widely publicized and unfortunate detainment in Russia, she has often found herself at the center of intense public debate.

That background made it easier for people to believe Shaq had commented on Griner, especially amid her latest controversy involving WNBA rookie sensation Caitlin Clark.

During a recent game, Griner was seen mouthing words like “Trash” and “F***ing white girl” about Clark while sitting on the bench. The moment quickly went viral, sparking widespread outrage, particularly among Clark’s rapidly growing fan base.

With Clark becoming one of the biggest names in women’s basketball almost overnight, the spotlight on her—and on anyone who speaks out against her—has intensified. So when a Facebook post began circulating, claiming that Shaq had said, “Watch your mouth. Respect the game,” about Griner, it quickly gained traction.

The quote, while not overly inflammatory, struck a chord with fans who wanted someone of Shaq’s stature to call Griner out.

But here’s the thing: it’s fake.

There are no records, no interviews, no videos, and no legitimate sources where Shaq has said anything about the Clark situation or Griner’s alleged remarks. The Facebook post doesn’t cite a credible source, and no reputable outlet has confirmed the quote. It’s just one of those internet fabrications that spread like wildfire because it feels real.

For context, the last time Shaq publicly spoke about Griner was back in 2022, during her detainment in Russia. At the time, he said, “I think it’s a sad situation. I believe there is a lot of politics involved, and also, bad timing.” That’s the most recent, verifiable comment from him on Griner.

So, despite the noise online, the answer is simple: Shaq hasn’t said anything about Griner recently—and certainly not regarding Clark.