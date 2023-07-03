11 Years Prior to His 5th MVP, Michael Jordan Questioned Magic Johnson Getting 200 More MVP Points than Him

Michael Jordan established himself as arguably the greatest player in NBA history following the 1997-1998 season. Jordan won his fifth NBA Most Valuable Player trophy, sixth Championship, and sixth Finals MVP honor that year and decided to retire from basketball for the second time. Sparks of greatness could always be seen within MJ even when he was a rookie. But during his third season in the league, 11 years before winning his final Championship, His Airness entered the same realm as Magic Johnson.

The 6-feet-6 youngster would suffer a horrific knee injury that would sideline him for 64 games following his rookie season. Much to everyone’s surprise, Jordan would have quite the comeback. The high-leaping star played all 82 games the next season and averaged a staggering 37.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists during his third campaign. Even though the Bulls were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the postseason, MJ’s performance in the regular season was nothing short of legendary.

Michael Jordan believed he had a good case to win the 1987 MVP

Jordan averaged 8 more points per game (PPG) than the 2nd player on the highest PPG list that year. Despite putting on a scoring clinic and recording 259 steals and 131 blocks, the Black Cat didn’t manage to win the MVP honors.

Magic Johnson, who averaged 23.9 points, 12.2 assists, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals, was the recipient of the 1987 MVP award. Eventually, Johnson led the Los Angeles Lakers to the Championship win.

Of course, Jordan not winning the MVP came as a shock to many. However, the Bulls leader didn’t seem to be disheartened about it. In an interview appearance at the time, following the conclusion of the season, His Airness spoke to Bryant Gumbel regarding the criteria for the trophy. Taking no credit away from Earvin Johnson, Jordan believed that he had a good case to win the trophy too. He even had his own definition of ‘most valuable player’. During the sit-down, Jordan said:

“I think that both of us had good years. But, you know, sometimes you have to question what is the credentials for the MVP. No one really knows. How valuable you are to your team and to the league itself and what you do to contribute to both of them.”

The MVP race wasn’t even close. While Johnson won 733 MVP points out of a maximum of 780, Jordan came in 2nd with 449 (284 points less than Magic). But the very next season, Mike got the redemption he was searching for.

Jordan bagged several awards the very next season

After being snubbed from the MVP award in 1987, Air Jordan completely dominated the 1987-1988 campaign. The athletic two-way star would put up 35 points, 5.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.2 steals per game. Not only did MJ win the MVP, but he was given the All-Star Game MVP and the Defensive Player of the Year laurels as well.

Even though the University of North Carolina alum finished second and third in the 1989 and 1990 MVP races, respectively, he would go on to win the long-awaited NBA Championship for three consecutive years from 1991-1993.