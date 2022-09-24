“In 7-years LeBron James will be eligible for pension and not get it”: Kendrick Perkins gives his list of top 5 players 

Former NBA player and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins dishes out his list of the top 5 players for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

With less than 30-days remaining for the official NBA calendar to kick off, hoop fans cannot wait to see their favorite superstars battle it out on the hardwood, and with this begin the predictions, one of them being who would be the best player on the floor.

Over the last few days, many media houses have released their rankings for the upcoming season, leading to analysts, trade pundits, and fans debating for endless hours. Nonetheless, it won’t be wrong to say that there has been a form of unanimity on Giannis Antetokounmpo being on the top.

Introducing the NBArank top 5️⃣ More from our experts: https://t.co/bdHb6B6BFe pic.twitter.com/qrp0krZrKx — ESPN (@espn) September 23, 2022

NBArank continues with No. 6-10 👀 LeBron and KD both fall out of our experts’ top 5 😳 https://t.co/24xSppWhY7 pic.twitter.com/cQgqEDMbkl — ESPN (@espn) September 22, 2022

The likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant slipping out of the top 5 was surprising for many, hinting about the landscape of the league changing. However, this wasn’t a sentiment that former champion Kendrick Perkins echoed as he appeared on ESPN’s NBA Today.

Also read: “Stephen Curry is on a Mission! He’s going to come back better!”: ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins Believes 2022 Finals MVP Would Defend His Title

Big Perk shared his list of top 5 players for the upcoming season, comparing it to ESPN’s.

Kendrick Perkins releases his list of top 5 players in the upcoming season.

The former player turned ESPN analyst did have a few interesting observations. He did make one addition/subtraction on the list while reshuffling the rankings of others, barring the Greek Freak, who remained at the top for him too.

.@KendrickPerkins list his top-five players in the NBA 👀 1. Giannis Antetokounmpo

2. Stephen Curry

3. LeBron James

4. Nikola Jokic

5. Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/aUgA36ChaV — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 23, 2022

Perkins wasn’t happy with his former teammate King Jamea not being on ESPN’s top 5, saying the following.

“At no.3, I’m going with LeBron James,” said the former Cavaliers player. “People can say what they want. I know in 7-years, he’s gonna be eligible for a pension and not get it, but he still averaged 30 last season, and he’s still a problem in today’s game.”

This didn’t mean good news for Luka Doncic fans, who had their favorite star removed from the list. The Slovenian superstar is coming off his best year, single-handedly carrying the Mavericks on most nights, defeating the top-seeded Phoenix Suns to reach the WCF, where they were ousted by the Golden State Warriors.

At the same time, it is difficult to argue against LBJ’s case, given him averaging 30 PPG at age 37 years old. While only time will tell if Perkins was right in his observations.

Also read: $36 Million Kendrick Perkins deal broke up trio of James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Russell Westbrook