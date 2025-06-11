Chicago Native Tony Allen Recalls Facing Off Against Heat Legend Dwyane Wade in High School All-Star Game

Tony Allen and Dwyane Wade both hail from Chicago, but their paths only crossed once in high school. It happened during the City vs Suburban game, a showcase for some of the area’s top talent. Allen remembers it well because it was the day he realized just how special Wade was.

Advertisement

During an appearance on The OGs podcast with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, the 2008 NBA champion discussed his earliest memory of Wade. Before the game, Allen had already heard plenty about him. His cousin went to school with the future Miami Heat legend and would always talk him up.

He’d tell Allen that Wade was a “killer,” he was 6’5, he was dunking, and dominating games. Allen, who was also grinding to prove himself, was curious. He wanted to see what the hype was about. When the game tipped off, it didn’t take long for Wade to back up all the talk. He exploded for 29 points, won the MVP, and led his team to victory.

Allen wasn’t too far behind. He dropped 21 points for his team. But even in a game packed with talent, Wade stood out. That performance made a lasting impression on Allen. Despite being from the same city and growing up around the same time with a common dream, that was the only battle they had.

Years later, Allen and DWade met again, this time in the NBA. Based on personal experience from that uniquely staged high school game, Allen knew that Wade was going to be a tough challenge for him. “DWade was tough though, bro. I ain’t gonna lie. One thing about him, man. He was one of them guards, he attacked the offensive glass,” Allen said.

When asked what made him different from others, he said DWade was unstoppable on his pick & rolls and dangerous on an open court. What impressed Allen the most was how Wade brought that same gritty Chicago mindset to Miami and built a championship legacy with it. In the process, Wade made him believe that a championship dream wasn’t unattainable.

Even with all of Allen’s own defensive accolades and numerous NBA battles, he never forgot that first meeting against Dwyane Wade.