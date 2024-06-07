11x NCAA Champion Calls Out Caitlin Clark’s Delusional Fans For Setting Her Up For Failure

Jun 2, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) sits on the bench in the fourth quarter against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark hasn’t had much of an instant impact in the WNBA, despite the expectations surrounding her prior to the WNBA season. This has made many wonder if she really is as good as she was cracked up to be, something Geno Auriemma, has blamed her “delusional” fanbase for. In fact, the 11-time NCAA champion even went as far as to say her fans had set her up for failure from the very get-go.

During his appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, the 11-time National Champion coach spoke on Clark’s slow start to the season. The UConn Huskies man immediately called out the Indiana Fever guard’s fanbase, calling them so “stupid”, that they gave ‘women’s basketball a bad name’.

“The delusional fanbase that follows her disrespected the WNBA players by saying she’s going to go in that league and tear it apart… These people are so disrespectful and so unknowledgeable and so stupid that it gives women’s basketball a bad name. So, the kid was set up for failure right from the beginning… They (WNBA players) were tremendously disrespected,” he said.

Geno, while a bit harsh, is rather accurate with his assessment. Yes, the former Iowa Hawkeye did play a huge role in increasing the popularity of women’s basketball. However, to label her as a favorite to win the MVP before she even set foot in the WNBA was more than just a little stretch.

For a rookie, Clark is adapting to the league at a very good pace already, with the former Hwkeyes star averaging above-par numbers – 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. With the star now getting better with every passing game, it’s clear that she can be great with time. She just needs to try and handle all the pressure on her.

Does Caitlin Clark feel the pressure?

Despite being the most hyped player in WNBA history, Caitlin Clark kept admitting that she doesn’t feel any pressure. Initially, before the season began, Clark spoke about the same during an appearance on the Good Morning America show.

“I don’t feel a lot of it,” Clark claimed.

Four games into the season, Clark reiterated herself. This time, she reacted to Sue Bird’s “most pressure ever” comments by stating that the pressure wasn’t new to her.

“There’s definitely pressure but I mean I don’t think it’s any different than the stuff I faced in college and then coming in here like obviously I know there was going to be pressure,” Clark told a reporter.

As much as she denies it, there is no question that Caitlin Clark has allowed the pressure get to her. 11 games into the season, she is averaging just 29.7% 3FG and 5.4 turnovers per game. Additionally, the Indiana Fever also has the second-worst record (2-9) in the league.

That said, she has shown flashes of her potential in this short span already. All fans have to do now is give her the time she needs to fulfill her potential.