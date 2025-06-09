“Playing the Long Game”: Fever Head Coach Stephanie White Gives an Injury Update on Caitlin Clark

Jun 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) react from the bench during the first half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The WNBA hasn’t quite been the same since Caitlin Clark suffered a quad injury. The Indiana Fever star has missed her team’s last four games. Fever fans were hoping Clark would get to suit up against the Atlanta Dream. Fever head coach Stephanie White provided a huge update regarding Clark’s injury, which answers many questions surrounding her return.

The specifics of Clark’s injury are a left quad strain. She suffered the injury in a matchup against the defending WNBA champion, New York Liberty, on May 24. It has been just over two weeks since Clark stepped on a WNBA court. Of course, the media will seek clarity on Clark’s status.

Stephanie White was the figure with the power and the answers that everyone was waiting to hear. She had taken a leave of absence to tend to a personal family matter. She has returned to her duties with the team, and when asked about Clark’s injury, she revealed she won’t be ready for the Fever’s upcoming game against the Dream.

“Not for tomorrow. We’ve got to work both [Caitlin Clark] and [Sophie Cunningham] back in basketball condition,” White said.

White understands the magnitude of Clark’s injury. In cases of muscle injuries, recovery varies from person to person, and the chances of reaggravating the injury are high. The last thing the team wants to do is bring her back before she is 100% healthy. As a result, they will continue to proceed with caution.

“We’re going to be smart. We’re going to play the long game and work her back in very intentionally,” White revealed.

Clark has never missed such a significant time due to injury. The 6-foot guard didn’t miss a single game in her collegiate career in Iowa. She transferred that durability to her rookie season with the Fever.

Nonetheless, Clark understands the significance of rest during this process. She isn’t the only key player on the Fever itching to return to the court. Sophie Cunningham is in the same boat, and the team is taking the same precautions with her situation.

Sophie Cunningham’s return timeline

Shortly after Clark suffered her injury, Cunningham injured her right ankle on May 30. She went to set a screen on Sun guard Jacy Sheldon, and unfortunately, twisted her ankle. She couldn’t put any pressure on that ankle and required assistance off the court.

It wasn’t until June 6 that she participated in practice. Although it is a great sign, White doesn’t want to take any risks. Especially since Cunningham’s right ankle has bothered her the entire season so far.

“She was a little limited today, and it’s seeing how they do in certain drills and certain actions, getting them back into game condition again,” White said. “This is an injury that she’s aggravated a few times now this season. So, making sure we’re playing the long game and doing it the right way.”

White didn’t provide a timetable for Cunningham’s return, but it won’t be in the immediate future. Regardless, once the Fever add Cunningham and Clark back to the mix, they will be a problem to deal with for the rest of the league.