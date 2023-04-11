“$150,000 in One Hand”: Las Vegas Casinos Bowed to Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods’ Every Whim

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest and richest athletes in the world. With an estimated net worth of over $2 billion, it’s safe to say that the six-time NBA Champion has a lot of spare change. But, what does he do with all that money?

Over the years, MJ has spent his money quite well. Purchases in real estate, several businesses, and his own NBA team and NASCAR team are all great investments. Unfortunately, not all of his spending habits are good.

It’s a well-known fact that Jordan is an avid gambler, and frequently visits Las Vegas. On one particular occasion, Michael found himself there with another big gambler Tiger Woods. And, to hear one source say it, the casinos of Vegas kept their doors open for them 24/7.

Las Vegas casinos loved having big gamblers like Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods grace their halls

There can be no denying, that Las Vegas is a gambler’s paradise. And, to the uber-wealthy, it was far more than that. Littered with casinos, if you have money to spend, then Vegas is the place to be.

This is exactly the case for two of sports’ most notorious gamblers, Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan. Both men earned big and like to spend big, and Sin City was the perfect spot for them. In fact, the casinos loved having the two men around.

In a piece done by Vanity Fair’s Mark Seal, a gambler by the name of Robin Hood 702 introduced Mark to some of the more private sections of one of the world’s biggest hotels. The MGM Grand was one of Woods’ favorite haunts. And according to Hood, big money spenders like him and Jordan were always welcome. In fact, they had the casinos adhering to their every whim and fancy.

“Sometimes the only people in the place were me, Tiger Woods, and Michael Jordan. Each of us sat at our own private table and played big. Tiger plays big. Up to 30 grand a hand…and when you’re playing splits and doubles, you can have 150 grand on one hand…Vegas loves celebrities, but very few of them gamble big. Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan are not only two of the world’s greatest athletes; they’re two of the world’s biggest gamblers. And when you post millions in the cage to gamble with, as Michael and Tiger do, every door in Vegas is going to be open for you. Because the casinos will do whatever it takes to keep you there and siphon as much money out of you as possible.”

This was the single most comprehensive treatise of the Tiger Woods story. An absolute masterpiece. “The Temptation of Tiger Woods | Vanity Fair | May 2010” https://t.co/653amrnlSG — Khaya Sithole (@CoruscaKhaya) January 23, 2021

It certainly is quite an eye-opener. But, His Airness’ penchant for gambling isn’t exactly news. Although, the Hall of Famer has stated on more than one occasion that he does not have a gambling problem.

MJ claims he is not addicted to gambling despite overwhelming evidence

There is no shortage of stories surrounding Michael Jordan and his love for gambling. Over the years, this habit has gotten him into a lot of trouble, especially with the media. Nevertheless, Jordan has claimed time and time again that he is not addicted to gambling, but rather, it is a hobby.

Michael Jordan wearing sunglasses inside saying he doesn’t have a gambling problem: “it’s a hobby” pic.twitter.com/Fqv19Eyxk1 — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) May 4, 2020

That sure is one way of looking at it. But then again, the question arises. Would Vegas’ top casinos be at your beck and call if you weren’t a regular customer?