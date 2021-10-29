“OH MY GOD! Did I really make that shot?!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry is in disbelief as he hits a one-legged runner 3 over the Grizzlies

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry cannot believe the one-legged running 3 he made over the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to start off their homestand the right way tonight. A good start is always appreciated when you’re starting an eight-game homestand. Also, if they manage to beat the Grizzlies tonight, the Dubs would be the only unbeaten team in the NBA.

The Warriors came out with the same intention. They had a 17 point lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, which the Grizzlies had cut to as low as 6. However, they ended the half a 10-point 55-45 lead. This is the first time this season where they led to finish the first half.

Stephen Curry led the charge, scoring 22 points and dishing 5 assists. Otto Porter Jr. provided a boost off the bench, scoring 8 points, going 3/3 from the field.

Stephen Curry is shocked by the 3-pointer shot he just made

Towards the end of the 2nd Quarter, the Grizzlies had cut down the lead to as low as 7 points. Stephen Curry took it upon himself to make sure the Dubs get back to a double-digit lead. He received the ball around 35 feet out, and took a running floater from around 25 feet out. The ball just swished the net.

As surprised as we all were, the case was no different for Stephen Curry. Looking back at his shot, Steph was all surprised and just in awe.

literally all of us tbh 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qfETxJSluE — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 29, 2021

Stephen Curry really seems to like playing at the Chase Center and feeding off the home crowd. In the last game he played at home, Steph went off for 45 points. Hopefully he can finish the game off strong tonight, and lead the Warriors to the 5-0 start to the season.