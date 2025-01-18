“Spurs Should Play in Paris Every Year”: Victor Wembanyama Tries Best to Keep Expectations in Check Ahead of NBA Paris Games

Jan 17, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up the court in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs are going through a rough patch, after having made their way up the standings. They’d risen to the 8th seed in the West, only to fall back to the 12th after losing five of their last six games. However, Victor Wembanyama and co. would hope the upcoming trip to France might help them with a much-needed change of scenery.

Advertisement

There have been three NBA games in Paris in the past, but none has been as hyped as the upcoming Spurs-Pacers two-game series. The key reason behind the same is the French phenom Wembanyama. With the trip less than week away, he was asked whether he expected the NBA to schedule a game for the Spurs this quickly.

Wembanyama remarked how he was taken by surprise. “Did I expect it? Not really. I suspected that it was going to happen one day. But when you get to the NBA, it’s not what you think.” Continuing, he remarked about how incredible it is to play in front of his home crowd.

“So it’s pretty crazy to play games in Paris… If there’s a way, I’m going to do everything I can to show that the Spurs should go to Paris every year.”

Victor Wembanyama says he wants the NBA to schedule Spurs games in Paris every year. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/3FeOR0C4uG — SpursRΞPORTΞR (@SpursReporter) January 18, 2025

This statement by Victor Wembanyama has fans all excited. Is the Frenchman hinting at a massive performance in front of his home fans?

At the same time, because of the extremely busy schedule of events, Wemby tried to keep fan expectations in check.

“I know it will be positive. I hope it won’t be as invasive as it was in the United States at times. So I’m not worried about that. The security, they are more worried than I am. I’m relaxed.”

It is going to be an exciting couple of days for NBA Fans in Paris. They get to see their hometown hero in action. At the same time, it will be a special time for Tyrese Haliburton as well. The games will be played at the Accor Arena, the same place where he won a Gold Medal for Team USA earlier this summer.

The NBA Paris Games will take place on January 23rd at 2 PM EST and January 25th at 12 PM EST.