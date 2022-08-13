$160 million worth Carmelo Anthony might be heading back to the Denver Nuggets 11 years on

Reaching the latter end of his illustrious NBA career, 10x All-Star Carmelo Anthony might end his career where it all started for him 19 years ago.

It is not like the 38-year-old Carmelo Anthony is not a desirable free agent out there. It’s just that the franchises are waiting it out to set themselves best for the long term and have roster spots until the trade deadline.

Many contenders will have a desire to boast a catch-and-shoot sniper with the swiftest and quickest stroke to his jumper while averaging over 13 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and a block or two in a game playing just around 25 minutes.

Carmelo’s jumpshot form is truly a thing of beauty ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/0QfCNJz7Sd — BKE AngyPellz (@AnGyPeLLz) August 7, 2022

Melo has shown his will to play and give his all on the defensive side of the ball as well in the last season with the Lakers. And the 6’7 forward, surprising as it may be, is quite capable at it as well.

And one team that could make use of all of those skills is the team that drafted him as a 19-year-old back in 2003 with their 3rd overall pick.

We might see a Carmelo Anthony and Denver Nuggets reunion

With a draft class that also had the likes of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, the Nuggets picked up the Syracuse forward in order to form a team around him to make themselves a winning team and perhaps a contender.

He sure did become one of the best players in the league and one of the best scorers of basketball. Anthony led not a forceful Denver team to their first Conference Finals in 24 years at just 24 years of age averaging well over 30 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals per game in the 2009 Playoffs.

And now, rumours are, he might get a chance to help them get past the Conference Finals with a much better team led by the league’s 2x MVP Nikola Jokic.

Speculation around the league is that the Nuggets could potentially look into signing Carmelo Anthony, per @AmicoHoops pic.twitter.com/TV2WSzYxqR — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) August 13, 2022

Until now, with 13,970 points he’s still third on the franchise’s all-time scoring list, 3rd in career field goals as well as in minutes played. He’s also still top-10 in games played, free throws, steals, offensive win shares (33.9), and total win shares (53.5).

Yes, one cannot think of Denver basketball and not think of Melo. And if there is any truth to the rumours, watching the Nuggets is going to get a tad more interesting.