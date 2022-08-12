“Michael Jordan is the biggest fraud in NBA History!”: Former UNC player supports Scottie Pippen, calls out Billionaire GOAT

Rashad McCants, a former UNC player, goes after Michael Jordan, calling him the biggest fraud in NBA history and supporting Scottie Pippen’s claims.

Most reasonable people consider Michael Jordan one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. Jordan won six championships with the Chicago Bulls, teaming up with Scottie Pippen to form a fearsome duo.

Although Jordan was the undisputed best player in basketball at the time, he may not have won his rings without the help of the other Bulls superstars. However, since the release of the Netflix docuseries, The Last Dance, his former teammates have been infuriated by their lack of credit. Pippen addressed these concerns in his memoir, Unguarded.

Scottie Pippen’s new memoir, “Unguarded,” is a master class in settling scores, in which he makes a sharp turn from decades of praising Michael Jordan to calling him selfish, hypocritical and insensitive. Read our Q&A with Pippen. https://t.co/PoZ9SCLYpk pic.twitter.com/ay5HDQ9lWW — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 3, 2021

Scottie Pippen’s memoir has sparked a flurry of controversy. The six-time NBA champion has left no stone unturned in leveling one accusation after another at former teammate Michael Jordan. But the worst was yet to come.

Many believe that Pippen has gone rogue. The seven-time All-Star has slandered Jordan, calling him selfish, condescending, and an ungrateful teammate.

Rashad McCants, a fellow University of North Carolina basketball alum, is the latest to add fuel to the fire, calling MJ the “biggest fraud in sports history” while defending Pippen.

Scottie Pippen’s memoir illustrates a grim picture of his former teammate Michael Jordan. He appears to have a problem with The Last Dance docuseries — more than once.

Pippen told the New York Times that the documentary “glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates.”

It reminded him of how His Airness treated the rest of the Bulls’ squad. “Seeing how poorly Michael treated his teammates again made me cringe, just like I did back then,” Pippen wrote.

Despite being a member of the same Tar Heel family as Jordan, a fellow North Carolina Tar Heel also decided to go in on Jordan. McCants recently appeared on Fearless with Jason Whitlock and bluntly expressed his displeasure with MJ.

“Michael Jordan is the biggest fraud in the history of sports.” — Rashad McCants former North Carolina Tar Heel, former NBA player. McCants backs Scottie Pippen pic.twitter.com/Myn5Ywdu89 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) November 5, 2021

“The man is the biggest sports fraud in history. So everything Scottie is currently showing the world… Is that you, Michael Jordan? Is that you, Michael Jordan? You saved yourself by throwing your teammates under the bus. The first red flag was raised. So, as everything else happens, Scottie Pippen sits there thinking, ‘Wow, really this is all about you, the six championships, you did it, and we helped you?’ ‘Didn’t we do it as a group?”

Pippen appears to have had enough after watching The Last Dance. He decided to unleash on Jordan and the rest of the Bulls, including head coach Phil Jackson.

Despite being North Carolina champions, McCants slammed the most famous basketball player of all time, calling him the “biggest fraud” to ever play.

