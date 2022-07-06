$160 million worth-Chris Paul did not hesitate to destory his son when he was talking too big

Chris Paul is a demi-god when it comes to free throws – his career percentage has never dropped below 80.

Chris Paul’s worst free-throw shooting percentage is 81.8% – LeBron James‘ best season comes at 78%. That is how good this man from the 1 guard is. An automatic bucket from the FT line, CP3 knows a thing or two about getting there as well. One of the wiliest Point guards in today’s game, he knows how to make his opponent give up crucial fouls to make sure he’s ahead.

So when his son wanted to take him on, he knew he had to school his kid. For his age, he was a decent player but having a father who’s been in the NBA for 17 years is no joke. Years of practice, rigor, and talent meant that Paul had the challenge in the bag, even before attempting a shot.

He could make them with his eyes closed and legs tied because he was that good. Chris almost ended up almost not playing basketball because he wanted to be a bowler, but the world would not get to witness such a great old-school point guard like himself.

Chris Paul will not take crap from anyone – even if his son had the name Chris Paull II

Being friends with the Banana boat crew has its perks – they are all ultra-competitive. The only two people in that group to not have a ring are Paul and Melo, although Melo deserved one way back. The 2012-13 Knicks were such a delight to watch, and even then he could not lead them to glory.

Calling his son out for the BS that he was saying – a quality that only Top Parents have. He may be a good basketball player, but is no match for his dad. He made 4 attempts out of 5, which is very good, and his father felt the same.

But the real fun began when he dropped a swish one after the other, for 10 MINUTES straight. That day he set the record straight – no one is to mess with Chris Paul, the Point God.

