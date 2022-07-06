“Kevin Durant and Chris Paul, two of the greatest EVER, have both wanted to play with Devin Booker”: Yahoo! Sports columnist comes up with ultimate praise for the Suns #1

There is a reason why Kevin Durant has Phoenix Suns as his top destination, and it is Devin Booker.

The Phoenix Suns have been an utter disappointment for the past couple of seasons. But would you have said the same 2 years ago for a team that was nothing but a lottery franchise for the most part of the decade (the 2010s)?

Surely not. Some might say it is all because of Chris Paul’s arrival from Oklahoma City Thunder in 2020 that made it possible for them to become a top team in the NBA. But most of us know how good those Suns were actually going to be in the 2020-21 season even if they got some other solid piece instead of CP3.

Devin Booker and Co showed their potential in the Orlando Bubble going 8-0 after having a 26-39 record to begin with. They almost made it to the Play-ins had they won the tie-breaker with the Memphis Grizzlies who also had the identical record.

Booker averaged 30.5 points and 6 rebounds in those 8 games after the restart proving himself to be an ice-cool scorer who wasn’t scared of big games. Before that most saw him as just a 25 ppg player in a lottery team.

But those were the games that must have made The Point God take his talents to the Suns after dragging a bottom-dwelling OKC to the Playoffs. And that is what KD must be seeing as he has Phoenix on top of his priority of where he wants to play next season.

Also read: “Chet Holmgren is the summer league Kevin Durant”: OKC’s 7’1 rookie with 23 pts, 7 rebs, and 6 blocks in 24 mins on his debut sends NBA Twitter into a frenzy

Kevin Durant sees greatness in Devin Booker just like Chris Paul

NBA has come a long way with players having so much say on where they want to play and whom they want to play with. It’s egregious and hilarious at the same time to see the irony of how much control the league had since the start and where it has come to now.

Nothing is wrong here, when it is players who are the primary source to generate everything they should have certain powers. And Kevin Durant certainly exercised those powers with authority when he put in a trade request to the Nets ownership having the Suns and the Heat as his top priorities.

And it is pretty clear why The Slim Reaper has D-Book’s team on top despite their regressive losses last year in the NBA Finals and this year in the conference semifinals.

Chris Paul and Kevin Durant — two of the greatest EVER — have both wanted to play with Devin Booker. Tells you all you need to know about Book!!! #Suns — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 5, 2022

Booker’s strengths keep on increasing every year as this year he was in the top-10 of defensive ratings among the guards and was the best defensive shooting guard in the league.

Also read: NBA 2k leaves out Billionaires Michael Jordan and LeBron James for a $30 million NBA star!