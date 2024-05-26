17 Year NBA Vet Calls Out Draymond Green For His Jealousy And Biased Takes Against Rudy Gobert

Draymond Green has been part of the TNT crew during the ongoing Western Conference Finals. Green proved to be an excellent addition to the Inside the NBA panel. But his latest actions have gotten the basketball world enraged. Eddie Johnson, a 17-year NBA vet and the commentator for the Phoenix Suns, was among the many to be disappointed after the Warriors star expressed his hatred for Rudy Gobert on national television.

Following Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, Luka Dončić joined the Inside the NBA crew for an interview. In the middle of the interview, certain Minnesota fans chanted “Draymond sucks”. Almost immediately, Green decided to retaliate by unnecessarily mocking Gobert.

The Warriors forward clapped back, “Rudy sucks, not me. What did I do?”

Green’s reaction to the fans’ chants caught everyone by surprise. Apart from Luka Doncic being in shock, social media users also criticized Dray for the same. Eddie Johnson was one of the biggest personalities from the NBA community to reveal his disappointment.

According to the 17-year NBA veteran, Green clearly seemed to be jealous of Gobert. Additionally, Johnson also attacked the four-time champ’s professionalism.

Johnson took to X (formerly “Twitter”), “You cannot let your jealousy of a man who has 4 DPOY to your 1, cloud your professionalism on national TV as an employed analyst! A current player ripping another for personal reasons who is in a conference final and you are hired to talk about the game is wrong!”

You cannot let your jealousy of a man who has 4 DPOY to your 1, cloud your professionalism on national TV as an employed analyst ! A current player ripping another for personal reasons who is in a conference final and you are hired to talk about the game is wrong! https://t.co/pMHesWkxRw — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) May 25, 2024

Green couldn’t have been any more incorrect about his assessment of Green’s game. Yes, the 2024 DPOY could not prevent Doncic from scoring the game-winning three-pointer. But, the center did have a highly efficient 16-point double-double, per NBA.com.

Eddie Johnson is spot-on with his statement. Being brought on as an analyst, Green has to be impartial. However, Dray’s comments suggest that his long-standing beef with the Frenchman isn’t going to end anytime soon.

Draymond Green seems to hate Rudy Gobert

Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert have had a rivalry since 2017. Since then, the two players have been competing against each other for the prestigious Defensive Player of the Year award. Both players also made several not-so-great comments about each other in numerous interactions with the media.

During the 2023-2024 season, their online beef translated into a physical altercation. When the Warriors hosted the Timberwolves, a brawl emerged within the first few minutes of the game. In the midst of it all, Green was dealing with the situation by putting the European star in a headlock.

Despite dangerously assaulting Gobert, Green continued to troll the latter. On his podcasts as well as the appearances on the Inside the NBA panel, Draymond has been heard unnecessarily ripping apart the latter.

“There’s a center who won DPOY and we asking KAT to go guard the center” —@Money23Green on KAT guarding Jokić pic.twitter.com/i1wedhirxE — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) May 17, 2024

“When you lose the belief… it’s over. They don’t believe they can win anymore, which means this series is over.” Draymond sounds off on Gobert and the T-Wolves 👀 pic.twitter.com/c0U7LLOxKw — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 15, 2024

We can expect Green to continue criticizing Rudy Gobert for the remainder of the postseason. Winning a title seems to be the only way for the Minnesota big man to silence Draymond Green and his other detractors, but given that he has 4 DPOYs and continues to get trolled could mean even a title won’t change the way people think of him.