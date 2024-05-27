LeBron James’ $2 Million A Week And Incredible Reputation Has Suns Legend Commending His Way Of Life

The conduct of LeBron James has turned him into a modern-day role model for the aspirants. Despite being at the center of attention for over two decades, the 39-year-old has been able to navigate exceptionally through the ups and downs of his career. Recently, a Phoenix Suns legend, Eddie Johnson, openly praised the 4x champion for his way of life, catching the eyes of the NBA followers.

The 65-year-old sided with a fan post, highlighting James’ maturity from a young age. Openly agreeing to every word mentioned throughout the post, Johnson wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “You are making too much sense!“.

You are making too much sense ! https://t.co/v0hdO588PN — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) May 26, 2024

The original tweet spoke about how James was handed $420,000 per week at the tender age of 18, without the presence of any proper role model in his life. Yet, the Akron-born never let this early success get to his head, keeping himself fixated on his lifelong dream of becoming a basketball great.

He stayed committed in each area of his personal life. The 4x MVP married his high school girlfriend, Savannah, showcasing his loyalty toward her. He always maintained distance from the drama of the off-court life.

Decades later, nothing has changed; except that James has taken on even more responsibilities. Despite currently earning close to $2 million per week, his head remains in the same direction. As a result, he has become a great father to his three children, while supporting thousands of underprivileged teenagers.

Johnson seemed to have all the right reasons to support James publicly. After all, this sheer commitment of the latter has fueled his success majorly, setting a benchmark for the upcoming generation.

A look at the unfathomable success of LeBron James

His desire to gradually improve his craft has paid immense dividends in his career. As per Sportac, James has accumulated nearly $480 million in his salary from his stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers. On top of this, he has earned about $900 million from endorsement deals throughout his career [per Forbes].

Consequently, James is the only active NBA player to become a billionaire, with an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion [per Forbes]. He is also the second-ever NBA star to reach this feat after Michael Jordan.

So, his methods have worked wonders for his career, showering him with accolades and fortune. The majority of this success is down to the constant support he has received from his since a young age, especially from his partner, Savannah. James shed light on precisely this aspect after becoming the all-time leading scorer in the NBA, stating, “She’s the real MVP. She’s actually the All-Time leading scorer”.

This journey serves as a blueprint for success in today’s NBA, giving Johnson even more reasons to endorse the post. Interestingly, the tale of James remains far from reaching its conclusion, making the fans excited about the prospects of the future.