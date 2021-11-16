“Dwight Howard deserves to be on that list over Anthony Davis”: NBA Legend Tracy McGrady furious with the inclusion of the Lakers center over his teammate in the NBA 75th Anniversary Team

Dwight Howard getting snubbed didn’t sit right with Tracy McGrady. He made a strong case for the 3x Defensive Player of the year to be on the NBA 75 list over Anthony Davis.

The 75 greatest players list released by the NBA ruffled some feathers in the league. Several active and retired players felt that they were snubbed and some of them had a legitimate resume for a spot on it. Klay Thompson, Tracy McGrady, and Dwight Howard were among the players who publicly addressed their concerns about it.

T-Mac had the potential to be one of the greatest players in league history not just top 75 but his career was riddled with injuries. He did the unthinkable dropping 13 points in just 33 seconds against San Antonio Spurs 18 years ago. He was clearly disappointed by the fact that he did not make it to the NBA 75.

McGrady couldn’t believe that Dwight Howard and Tony Parker were left off while some other players who did not deserve the spot made it.

Dwight Howard has a convincing resume to be on the list over Anthony Davis

A head-to-head comparison between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard’s accolades make a pretty strong case for the latter. While they have the same number of All-star appearances, Howard is a 5x rebounding champion, 2x blocks champion, and 3x defensive player of the year. He was one of the most dominant centers in the league for several years.

In addition, he led Orlando Magic to the playoffs for 5 straight years. Anthony Davis only did so once with the Pelicans. The two times that he did make the playoffs, the Pelicans were swept by the Golden State Warriors.

“You’re trying to tell me if Anthony Davis was to retire right now he has a better career than Dwight Howard? No way.” Tracy McGrady talks #NBA75 snubs with @AshNicoleMoss pic.twitter.com/gg5OAu4EeJ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 15, 2021

Tracy McGrady didn’t like the selection of Howard over Davis. Here is what he had to say on the matter.

“I’m gonna say this, Dwight Howard deserves to be on that list. For 8 straight years, that kid was extremely dominant. And I can’t believe some of the guys that are on the list like Anthony Davis. I mean no disrespect to him.”

He made a fair point while discussing the snub, “Are you trying to tell me that if Anthony Davis was to retire right now he has a better career than Dwight Howard? No way”. If the Brow can manage to stay healthy, he can do far more in his career and surpassing Dwight.

Although Dwight won his first championship with AD as his teammate, individual accolades are still in Howard’s favor.

