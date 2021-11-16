Basketball

“Dwight Howard deserves to be on that list over Anthony Davis”: NBA Legend Tracy McGrady furious with the inclusion of the Lakers center over his teammate in the NBA 75th Anniversary Team

"Dwight Howard deserves to be on that list over Anthony Davis": NBA Legend Tracy McGrady furious with the inclusion of the Lakers center over his teammate in the NBA 75th Anniversary Team
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
"I think Klay Thompson is more competitive than me": Draymond Green discuss his teammate's unique way of motivating himself and the Warriors in an NBC Sports interview
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Dwight Howard deserves to be on that list over Anthony Davis": NBA Legend Tracy McGrady furious with the inclusion of the Lakers center over his teammate in the NBA 75th Anniversary Team
“Dwight Howard deserves to be on that list over Anthony Davis”: NBA Legend Tracy McGrady furious with the inclusion of the Lakers center over his teammate in the NBA 75th Anniversary Team

Dwight Howard getting snubbed didn’t sit right with Tracy McGrady. He made a strong case…