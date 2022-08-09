$177M contract worth Ben Simmons had Kevin Durant fuming for leaving Nets group chat

Veteran NBA analyst Ric Bucher makes a sensational revelation about Nets guard Ben Simmons that may have played a role in Kevin Durant wanting out of Brooklyn.

One of the most controversial players in recent times, Ben Simmons, has been a regular in the headlines, despite not playing a single game in the 2021-22 season. Things turned ugly between the former ROTY and Sixers organization, with the 26-year-old forcing himself out of Philidelphia.

After months of negotiations and discussions followed by a deadlock, GM Daryl Morey would finally reach an agreement with the Nets front office in a blockbuster trade. Nonetheless, uncertainty over Simmons playing continued to loom, with reports of mental health and an injured back doing rounds.

To recap:

–Nets received Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first round picks in 2022/23 and 2027. Trade also generated two TPEs of $11.3M and $1.7M.

–Sixers received James Harden and Paul Millsap.

——

Harden can become a FA in July. Simmons has 3 years left. https://t.co/uu1GYo2SlW — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) May 13, 2022

With an estimated net worth of $6M, Simmons signed a 5-years $177M deal in the 2020-21 season. The Australian native lost close to $20M last season after he refused to don the Sixers uniform. Fortunately for Ben-10, he got all his desires fulfilled.

At the time, reports suggested Simmons was making his Nets debut come playoff time. However, this wasn’t the case, with the three-time All-Star not inclined to return. Recently, Fox Sports analyst Ric Bucher narrated an incident regarding Ben-10 that may have caused Kevin Durant to want out of Brooklyn.

Ben Simmons left the Nets group chat.

The 2021-22 season was nothing short of a roller-coaster ride for the Brooklyn Nets, with controversies and injuries summing up most of its campaign. The Big 3 boasting KD, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden ended before it even took off, with The Beard forcing himself out.

Despite losing the former Rockets MVP to Simmons, the Nets remained contenders in the east, making their playoff appearance via the play-in tournament. Shockingly, the duo of KD-Kyrie couldn’t hold up against the Celtics, getting swept 4-0 in the first round.

Post being down 0-3 in the series, the Nets roster asked Simmons on a group chat if he was ready to play Game Four. However, the 6″11′ guard’s response would shock everyone, particularly the Slim Reaper.

Following a Game 3 loss vs Boston, the Nets players asked Ben Simmons in a group chat if he was ready to play in Game 4. Ben Simmons did not answer the question and proceeded to leave the chat, per @RicBucher on @TheHerd. “KD was like ‘This is who I’m playing with?!” 🍿 pic.twitter.com/c5gGH7zUT1 — Unbiased NBA Fan (@nonbiasednbafan) August 7, 2022

There were reports of Simmons suffering a herniated disc in his back, something for which he got operated too. Nevertheless, the former Sixers guard had burned all his bridges, especially with Durant, who was already dealing with Irving and his anti-vaccination saga.

