Young LeBron James Baffled A Gambling Gilbert Arenas By Watching 8 Games At Once

During his heyday, Gilbert Arenas squared off against LeBron James and his Cavaliers 29 times. However, in retirement, the three-time All-Star has been anything but adversarial towards the four-time NBA champion. From training Bronny and Bryce at a young age to defending James’ incredible longevity, Arenas has proven to be one of the strongest proponents in the King’s corner. He recently added to LeBron’s lore by recalling an anecdote from his playing days.

Advertisement

In 2006, the Wizards matched up with the Cavs in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. It wasn’t James’ 35.7 points per game in that series that impressed Agent Zero, but an off-court interaction with the youngster.

Larry Hughes, a former Wizard, was now on James’ team and Arenas went over to his house to catch up with his former teammate. To Gil’s surprise, he found LeBron in Hughes’ living room studying film in the most intense way possible.

“We’re gambling at the house and I watched a young kid sitting there with four TVs and a TiVo. They’re linked to like 8 games,” revealed Arenas.

LeBron wasn’t just interested in the NBA games. Arenas claimed he had different games from different formats on. “He had Playoff games on, he had high school games on and I was like, ‘Yo, this man is a machine.’ You just soaking up so much information and I’ve never seen anything like it,” Gil said.

Gilbert Arenas speaks on the moment he knew Lebron was going to be great: “He outsmarted us in the playoffs at 19, he was doing something I didn't catch onto until the next series” 🎥 @GilsArenaShow pic.twitter.com/ePM1hBhB9j — Playback (@WatchPlayback) March 11, 2025

This was James’ first postseason appearance so it makes sense that he was taking his preparation seriously. At the time though, LeBron was known for his physical gifts and sheer athleticism. The mental aspect of his game wasn’t as well appreciated as it is today.

The youngest superstar in the league wasn’t just one of the most physical players but also the most cerebral. It was a formula that caught Arenas and his Wizards completely off guard.

LeBron James dominated Washington in his Playoff debut

The first round series between the Cavaliers and the Wizards was tightly contested. Several games were separated by just a point or two until the final buzzer. However, James, who had helped Cleveland secure a 50-32 record, was intent on making a deep run in his postseason debut.

“We was better than him. He outsmarted us in the Playoffs,” Arenas admitted. “In the first quarter, he’d play docile. When he wanted to go, he’d nod to the coach. The coach would sub out the big man, [Zydrunas] Ilgauskas,” he continued.

Bron had no difficulties thriving next to Ilgauskas, particularly given the Lithuanian’s ability to shoot the ball. His real intent with subbing out the 7-footer was to force a reaction from the opposition.

Gilbert revealed as soon as the Wizards substituted their big man, James pounced on the smaller team. “And that point, LeBron knew he was the biggest player on the court. So him and Larry Hughes would start driving the whole time. Bron was 19-20. It was his first Playoff game.”

Of course Arenas is wrong. LeBron was already 21 but still younger and less experienced than Agent Zero. Gil was 24 at the time, but despite his greater experience, he couldn’t crack James’ decision making until the next season.

Gil added how it was only during their second Playoff matchup that he figured out what LeBron was doing and why. By that point, it was too late. In 2005-06, the Cavs won the first round series 4-2. The following year, with more reps under his belt, James dispatched Arenas and the Wizards in just 4 games.