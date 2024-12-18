1x All-Star Certain LeBron James is Playing His Final NBA Season

LeBron James will turn 40 at the end of the month and has shown signs of a decline for the first time in his career. The four-time MVP came close to losing his 1,246-game streak of scoring at least 10 points multiple times this season and took an impromptu break from the team for reasons unknown. The common consensus is that he’s finally nearing the end of his career. However, Jeff Teague believes it’s closer than most people realize.

Advertisement

On the Club 520 Podcast, the former All-Star claimed that James won’t embark on a farewell tour and will call it quits at the end of the season. He said,

“Cause [LeBron] going to retire anyway. I think he’s going to retire this year. If he stay with the Lakers, there’s no future with the Lakers. Ain’t nothing happening, they ain’t about to win sh*t.”

Teague is not buying the trade rumors about the four-time NBA champion. He’s confident that the 21-time All-Star will see the season out in LA before calling it a day on his incredible career. The former Timberwolves guard is seemingly adamant that the dream team-up some fans anticipate won’t come to fruition.

LeBron’s future is up in the air

There is no certainty about James’ future in the NBA or LA. He has been linked with a move away from the team before the trade deadline. One team in particular, his arch-nemesis, the Warriors, is reportedly among those vying to land the four-time MVP and pair him with Stephen Curry.

James and the Warriors have a long history. He faced them four straight times in the NBA Finals between 2015 and 2018. Curry and Co. won thrice. Since joining the Lakers, he has battled against them in the play-in tournament and the second round of the 2023 playoffs. He has led LA past them each time.

Despite their storied history as rivals, the Warriors are keen on landing the veteran forward. The franchise wants to build a roster that would allow Curry and Draymond Green to compete for another ring. They have earmarked James as one of the targets who would help them ascend to the top. It’s unlikely that the Lakers would consider parting ways with the 39-year-old, but nothing is off the table yet.