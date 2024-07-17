1x NBA Champion Praises Anthony Edwards’ Explosiveness On The Court To Justify Eight-figure Adidas Contract

It seems as though all the hype surrounding Anthony Edwards has fizzled out following the Minnesota Timberwolves’ loss in the 2024 Western Conference Finals. However, Jeff Teague is among the many who want to keep this conversation alive. The former NBA player reignited the “face of the league” topic on the latest episode of the Club 520 podcast.

When talking about Edwards, he also claimed how his eight-figure deal with Adidas was justifiable. The panel members – Jeff Teague and DJ Wells – had an entire segment related to Ant. Apart from lauding his recent performance during Team USA’s preparatory games ahead of the Olympics, the host spoke about the 22-year-old losing the “face of the league” title. Wells explained how the 6ft 4” guard could certainly revive the agenda in the near future.

“Anthony Edwards looking like one of the best players on Earth. I know after they lost the series we stop saying that he was the face of the league. But the way that he was killing in a way I think he’s going to kill. Yeah bro we going to have that agenda when the season start. You know what always changes – somebody lose the f**k up, we tell them that they ain’t sh*t no more. But, I think bro it’s really his time right now.”

Teague chimed in and seemed to be in awe of the explosiveness that Ant-Man played the game with. The NBA champion claimed that this explosiveness allowed Edwards to be “impossible to guard” and was also the reason behind Adidas’ massive contract. Teague said,

“He’s so explosive, he impossible to guard. Bro, I don’t even know how you even contain him. You got to put two people on the ball when you against him, that’s crazy. But he’s so explosive like he going to be one of them and Adidas know that, that’s why they sign him to that new deal.”

By being explosive, Ant has developed into one of the most entertaining players in the league. With the virtue of drawing eyeballs to his game, Edwards is directly benefitting all brands associated with him. Hence, Teague is spot-on when claiming that Adidas made the right move of re-signing him by giving him a lucrative deal.

Anthony Edwards signed a multi-year deal with Adidas

For an incredible 2023-2024 campaign, Edwards was rewarded with an All-NBA Second Team selection. Edwards was also the recipient of a massive shoe deal following the conclusion of the season. Earlier this month, the two-time All-Star made it to headlines for his latest deal with Adidas.

According to numerous reports, the sports apparel brand signed the youngster on an eight-figure deal (per reports) that will keep him as the face of the brand for years to come.

Minnesota Timberwolves All-NBA star Anthony Edwards has signed a multiyear contract extension with Adidas that sources say reaches eight figures annually. Significant new deal cements Edwards as a face of Adidas. pic.twitter.com/QYiDY2Xwoi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 10, 2024

During the 2023-24 season, Edwards and Adidas found immense success in the market with the release of the AE 1. With the latest news of their extended partnership, basketball and sneakers enthusiasts cannot wait to see what they come out with.

While the news of the Ant-Man’s second signature shoes hasn’t been revealed yet, the German brand has taken full advantage of the fact that the combo guard is the only Adidas-represented athlete on the star-studded Team USA. Hence, the 22-year-old will be seen wearing three Olympic-inspired colorways of the AE 1 throughout the prestigious sporting event.