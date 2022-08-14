$2.1 billion worth Michael Jordan spent 2 years of his Bulls salary on 60 diamond luxury item

Michael Jordan is one of the richest men in the world. He flexes his wealth every day with the finest things, like a $1.1 million watch!

Ever since he was drafted back in 1984, Michael Jordan has done everything in his power to grow as both an athlete and as a human being. He even became a successful businessman along the way.

As of 2022, MJ has a massive net worth of $2.1 billion. One of the reasons for his vast wealth is his numerous endorsements, with the likes of Gatorade, Coca-Cola, Mcdonald’s, and of course Nike.

In fact, Jordan makes a fair sum from his historic 1984 deal with the sports apparel company. Just last year, His Airness took home a cool $130 million from the deal!

With that kind of money, it comes as no surprise that the six-time NBA Champion has some expensive tastes. Including a $1.1 million Ulysse Nardin watch.

Michael Jordan is the proud owner of a Ulysse Nardin Royal Blue Tourbillon worth a massive $1.1 million

In his 59 years on this earth, there can be no denying that Michael Jordan has accomplished what most can only dream of. He is a six-time NBA Champion, an Olympic Gold Medalist, and the first billionaire athlete in the world.

He has achieved all this through hard work and perseverance, and with the amount he has put in, he deserves to treat himself to some fine things once in a while.

For example, a Ulysse Nardin Royal Blue Tourbillon. A watch made in platinum, featuring 48 white diamonds, and 12 blue diamonds, and estimated to be worth $1.1 million.

“Practice like you’ve never won. Play like you’ve never lost.” The American former professional basketball player Michael Jordan – @Jumpman23, owner of two #UlysseNardin among which a Sonata Cathedral Dual Time.#IAmUlysse

–#SonataCathedral #DualTime

Ref. 670-78 pic.twitter.com/ud1XwxbSDB — Ulysse Nardin (@ulysse_nardin) June 7, 2020

Safe to say MJ knows exactly what he wants to spend his money on. A diamond-encrusted watch is just one of the many many tasteful things he owns.

