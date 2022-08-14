Basketball

$2.1 billion worth Michael Jordan spent 2 years of his Bulls salary on 60 diamond luxury item

$2.1 billion worth Michael Jordan spent 2 years of his Bulls salary on 60 diamond luxury item
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
"He knows how to do them" - Triple H giving a firm message to Vince McMahon by re-inviting the released WWE stars
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
$2.1 billion worth Michael Jordan spent 2 years of his Bulls salary on 60 diamond luxury item
$2.1 billion worth Michael Jordan spent 2 years of his Bulls salary on 60 diamond luxury item

Michael Jordan is one of the richest men in the world. He flexes his wealth…