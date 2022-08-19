Basketball

 $2.3 Billion dollar franchise fails to make NBA Christmas games despite having “Michael Jordan’s son” on the roster 

What does it take to play a Christmas game? Big names? Perhaps a link to Michael Jordan? The best record? The Miami Heat don't know!
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

