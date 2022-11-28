HomeSearch

$2.5 Million Worth Croatian Star Joins Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley Atop This Coveted List

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published Nov 28, 2022

$2.5 Million Worth Croatian Star Joins Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley Atop This Coveted List

Nov 27, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) talks to referee Brandon Schwab (86) after he was called for his sixth foul in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports; Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley battle it out

There are players and then there are those that show up at the important moments. Ivica Zubac happens to belong to the latter category. Tonight he put up numbers that put him in the company of greats, particularly, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley.

But what did he do exactly? Well, his stat line tonight is something no player has done in 40 years! Yes, the last time somebody put up these numbers was in 1978, and it was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

There is a multitude of records he broke today and more than that, he established his credentials that he is a player who can produce these numbers on a championship-contending team.

Also read: At 21, LaMelo Ball Already May Have His Own Catchy Brand of Chips, as PJ Washington Breaks On His IG

Ivica Zubac joins the elite company of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley

To put up 30 points and 29 rebounds is a feat in and of itself. Zubac not only did that, but he also chipped in with 3 blocks. And if he didn’t foul out, we reckon he could have picked up a 30-30 game.

But what is noteworthy is that he did this on a very efficient 80% shooting percentage. Only the greats Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley have done the same.

And while that stat is the highlight of Zubac’s performance it is this that really caught our eyes. Joining Kareem as the only 2 NBA players might have the Croatian feeling better.

He is also worth a measly $2.5 million, a small amount considering the NBA pays out players in the 10s of millions. With this performance, we reckon that he will be well rewarded and while he is already set to make over $10 million this year, the money will feel that much sweeter.

Also read: With a $625,000 Paycheck, Nuggets’ Mascot Rocky the Mountain Lion Out Earns Highest Paid WNBA Star by Almost 3x

Do the Clippers have a new star?

This a tough question to answer at this moment in time. Zubac had a game for the ages and it could just be a one-off occurrence.  Zubac has been averaging a cool 10.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game. Stellar numbers.

He also has been doing this at 61.1% FG. We think this makes him a solid addition to a Clippers team. And while Kawhi Leonard is out injured, he might be smiling.

And, of course, he did!

How well do you think Zubac will play this season? Is this a one-off game? Or is this the rise of another Eastern European center, only this time he is Croatian?

Also read:  Michael Jordan Played a Role in Helping $100 Million Worth Michael Phelps Win 23 Olympic Gold Medals

    About the author
    Jeet Pukhrambam

    Jeet Pukhrambam

    Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. His interest in NBA started with the ascendancy of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2016-17 season. Since then, Jeet has managed to coalesce his knowledge of the game and his writing to create pieces that are reflective of the current state of the league. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

    Read more from Jeet Pukhrambam