At 21, LaMelo Ball Already May Have His Own Catchy Brand of Chips, as PJ Washington Breaks On His IG

LaMelo Ball may not have played too many games this season. But the man’s marketability remains as strong as ever. At the end of the day, no matter how long this young star stays out injured, he is still the LaMelo Ball.

Now, as you may know already, as a result of that same marketability, there has been a lot for fans to see or get for themselves.

Puma has released this man’s signature line, the MB.02, alongside flip flips, and a few other accessories. Of course, the man has his own fashion brand as well, ‘LaFrance’.

And then, you have the commercials he has done with brands such as AT&T and Hulu that are nothing less than hilarious.

But now, things may have been taken a step further. And it appears that PJ Washington was more than happy to be the one to break it on social media.

PJ Washington posts a picture of LaMelo Ball’s brand new brand of chips on his Instagram story

It always seemed like a matter of time more than anything else before the 21-year-old got his own brand of edible products. However, we don’t think anyone expected it to come during perhaps the worst time ever in his career.

And yet, here it is on PJ Washington’s Instagram story.

Melo Munchies – Sweet Flame BBQ 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0v7tLb8QFq — LaMelo Ball Updates (@Meloleague) November 28, 2022

Given the man’s popularity all over the country, it’s probably safe to assume that they are plenty of people already licking their lips for this one.

But, while it is certainly exciting that the man has his own chips now, there is a more important question surrounding him right now.

Will he finally be able to play in the Charlotte Hornets’ upcoming game?

Is LaMelo Ball going to play vs the Celtics?

LaMelo Ball and his left ankle have had the worst luck this season.

Of course, he initially injured it in preseason and was then forced to sit out for quite some time.

Then, when he finally made his return to the court, in just his second game back, he re-twisted the same ankle, this time on a fan’s foot on the sideline.

But, before the Hornets’ recent game, he was seen in warmups, putting his shots up, begging the question.

Is he now healthy enough to play?

Well, as per ESPN, no.

He has been ruled out of the contest by the team, and currently has no timeline to return.

Fans and experts best estimate that the man will likely return at the end of December.

