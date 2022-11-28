Michael Jordan Played a Role in Helping $100 Million Worth Michael Phelps Win 23 Olympic Gold Medals

Michael Jordan has had a far-reaching impact on the psyche of American athletes. He was so good at his sport, so successful, that every athlete since has, in some manner, tried to mimic his brilliance. A 6-time NBA Champion, to this day, Jordan is seen as the epitome of athletic excellence. In fact, Michael Phelps claimed that Jordan had a role to play in his Olympic medal spree.

Michael Phelps is easily the greatest competitive swimmer in history. His international record is impeccable and, therefore, very well known. Phelps first made history when he set the world record in the 400m individual medley in 2004.

In the same Summer Games, Michael recorded the second-most medal tally in Olympic history. In 2008, he set the record for the most gold medals in the history of the Summer Games. By the end of the Rio Olympics, Phelps had won 28 medals and had finally found something to relate to Jordan.

Also read: “Michael Jordan Would Cheap Shot You and Look at Ref For Help”: Former Knicks Guard, Who Punched Kobe Bryant, Once Said MJ is the ‘Dirtiest Ever’

Michael Jordan and Michael Phelp’s medal tally have something in common

Over the duration of his career, Phelps won 23 Gold Medals. 23 is also the number on Jordan’s jersey for much of his playing career.

In an interview following his Rio success, Phelps claimed he was overjoyed after winning his 23rd gold because it made him closer to his idol Michael Jordan. Phelps also revealed that MJ had been an inspiration to him throughout his swimming career.

Michael Phelps: “Michael Jordan has been an inspiration to me throughout my whole career. What he did to the sport of basketball is what I’ve always wanted to do in the sport of swimming. No. 23 is a special number, and will always be a special number. It always has been, and now it is even more special.”

Following the Rio Olympics, Phelps ultimately retired from swimming and did not compete in the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Phelps once met MJ and was stunned into silence

Michael Jordan was always Phelp’s childhood idol. He grew up wanting to be just like mike. So, when the swimmer first ran into the Bulls legend, he froze, mostly likely overcome by his emotions. Jordan and Phelps were attending Feherty Live at the Tivoli Theatre.

When asked about the meeting, Phelps was still stunned and in disbelief.

Phelps: “When I started talking, I was like what’s going on here, and then literally as soon as I turned around, I see MJ. I was like ‘Oh my god’. I just froze, I just literally froze. It was very special that he was able to come by and stop by to say hello, and that was awesome. I have never froze, not like that. I’m still like out of it. That was just awesome. I am very tired but I don’t know if I will be able to sleep now after doing that. I’m pretty excited.”

It’s one thing to meet your childhood hero. But when that childhood hero is already aware of your existence and even impressed by you, that feeling must exceed every other. Which is exactly what happened to Phelps.

Also read: “Because Larry Bird Is White”: When 6ft 8” Dennis Rodman and Isiah Thomas Launched a Dirty Attack on Celtics Star’s Legacy