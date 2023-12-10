“2 Sons? That’s Stretching It”: Kevin Garnett Believes LeBron James Won’t Be In The NBA By The Time Bryce Maximus Gets Drafted

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett have been watching the In-Season Tournament’s Finals, livestreaming their reaction on YouTube. Watching LeBron do his thing on the court in the second quarter of the game, the duo was asked about the player and how long can he continue to play at this level. Though Kevin Garnett had a more realistic answer with two more years, Paul Pierce replied with an outrageous five more years. Here is what Garnett had to say “Easy two! Easy! I am talking about like easy work. Well, he is still averaging like 22 and up.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/shobasketball/status/1733674152068816921?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Pierce, on the other hand, was more optimistic with his answer, to the point that it felt outrageous. Here is what the 2008 Finals MVP said “Five more! LeBron at 45 can average 22-8-8. That’s crazy, huh? Or he going to go..LeBron at 45 will average 15-10-10.” Even Pierce started laughing at his response while others were shaking their head at the absurdity. But the funny thing is the entire group acknowledged it to be a possibility for the Laker’s superstar.

Advertisement

However, Garnett brought the conversation to reality and suggested “No he gone before that. I don’t think he going past 40-41. I think if Bryce jumps in there, I think having Bronny first..him and Bronny playing together is dope, right? Having 2 sons? That’s stretching it.” It is important to note that his eldest son – Bronny James, will be eligible for the NBA draft in 2024, while his second son – Bryce James, will probably be available by 2026. That would make LeBron 41 years old, and he has expressed his desire to be available when both his sons are drafted.

LeBron James’ longevity is a hot topic among the media

The level at which LeBron James is playing, at almost 39 years of age, is baffling. NBA analysts and former players have been left amazed by the level of fitness he still displays on the court. He has shown no signs of slowing down and is embarrassing young players on the court. Here is what ESPN Analyst – Stephen A. Smith had to say “I want to give LeBron James love. He is one of the top 2 players in the history of basketball as far as I am concerned. To be in his 21st year at the age 39 with the physique, the stamina, etc, etc, he has to get props.”

LeBron has clearly stated that he wants to play with his sons – Bronny and Bryce. Bronny James is currently at the University of Southern California and will be playing his debut game fairly soon. Bryce has transferred back to Sierra Canyon and is in his junior year of high school. James needs to sustain this level of play for three more years to fulfill his dream. The way he has looked to start the 2023 season, it definitely is a possibility.