“Lakers screwed up by letting Alex Caruso go”: NBA executives go off on the purple and gold for separating LeBron James from Caruso

NBA executives emphatically claim that the Lakers messed up by not retaining Alex Caruso and instead, letting him walk.

the Los Angeles Lakers haven’t exactly been a model of success as of late. Their slew of preseason games saw them go 0-6 and their regular season start has been underwhelming at best. Granted they are still working through several injuries and illnesses but it still shouldn’t warrant losses to teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Offensively, the Lakers have a ton to worry as they continue to look for answers as to how Russell Westbrook, their biggest offseason acquisition, fits next to LeBron James. Defensively however, the purple and gold are starting to settle in. They are currently middling on the defensive end of the floor but have shown flashes of competent team defense.

Also read: “The waiter said $4000 and I said ‘ok, no problem’”: When Shaquille O’Neal tipped $4,000 to a waitress at a restaurant just because she requested for it

NBA executives around the league however, seem to be perplexed regarding a decision the LakeShow made this offseason that would’ve greatly helped their defensive as a whole.

NBA execs rip on the Lakers for giving up Alex Caruso.

Alex Caruso isn’t a superstar by any means but this shouldn’t take away from the fact that he’s as solid as it gets when it comes to being a role player in this league. He’s more than willing to make the extra pass, defends at a high level, and is great at leading a fast-break.

NBA executives around the league believe the same and rip on the Lakers for giving him up this past offseason. “Caruso may not be super talented with the basketball, but he has a high IQ for all the little things and is obviously a stud defender,” said one Western Conference executive.

Another executive, this time from the East, said, “The Lakers boffed that one. I’m not sure what they were thinking [in regards to letting Alex Caruso walk].”

NBA executives rip Lakers for not retaining Alex Caruso “Caruso may not be super-talented with the basketball, but he has a high IQ for all the little things and is…a stud defender.” “The Lakers boffed that one. I’m not sure what they were thinking.”https://t.co/6nNU9NrOsM — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 9, 2021

Also read: “James Harden is really averaging fewer points than Cole Anthony?”: Magic sophomore’s hot start to NBA season highlights his MIP chances alongside Jarrett Allen and co

It’s safe to say that any team, not just the Lakers, would benefit from having a guy like Caruso on their team. He’s currently averaging 8.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists a game for the Chicago Bulls.