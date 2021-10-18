“Does Kevin Durant not know he’s the snake he been talking about?!”: NBA Twitter mocks the Nets superstar for his recent-most ‘Squid Game’ related tweet

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant attracts hate on his recent-most tweet related to Netflix’s popular Korean show “Squid Game”.

‘Squid Game’ is easily one of the most popular Netflix series in the world right now. With an incredible 8.2/10 IMDb rating, the Korean show has not only been streaming #1 on Netflix but has also been in people’s mouths ever since its release in September.

The NBA fraternity too has been talking about the Korean Drama. This past week, LeBron James decided to ruin the climax of the show for everyone as he openly discussed the ending with Anthony Davis during one of their postgame interviews. Seth Curry too gave his views on the show.

And more recently, Nets superstar Kevin Durant tweeted out a “Squid Game”-related lyrics from Young Thug’s recent “Bubbly” song, featuring Travis Scott and Drake.

I came with the snakes, no squid

I broke out the game with a 456 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 17, 2021

NBA Twitter trolls Kevin Durant for his “Squid Game” related tweet

Even though KD is one of the best players in the league today, he was and is always hated for his 2016 offseason move to the Warriors. Several fans term The Durantula as a “snake” for joining OKC’s rivals.

And as soon as he tweeted out the lyrics, NBA Twitter was absolutely brutal in mocking him.

Imagine leaving for GS after a 73-9 season — ᴅᴀʏᴏᴛ™ ➐ ⚪️ (5-1-1) (0-0) (@BallondOrSKI) October 17, 2021

Translation : I came with kyrie and harden to win a championship not to deal with this bs kyrie out in 4-6 days — LBJs Goat (@Lbjsgoat1) October 17, 2021

Bruh, you needed a 73 win team to win your only 2 rings. Nobody is denying how talented you are but stop acting like you did this alone. — V-Money DeeJay (@VMoneyDeeJay) October 17, 2021

you re the snake — (@JrueBurnerAcct) October 17, 2021

Oh trust, we know you’re very familiar with snakes, being that you are one. — Tyjhan Fritts (@fritts_tyjhan) October 17, 2021

No matter how great he plays, the hate for Durant seems to get worse every year. However, KD does a good job of not letting these taunts have an ill effect on his performance.

Entering his 3rd season with the Brooklyn Nets, KD, alongside James Harden, will hope to lead the team to their first-ever championship despite the whole Kyrie Irving fiasco.