"You know the Freak... He can be a Freak on the court and on the sheets as well": When Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed the NSFW gift his girlfriend got him for Valentine's Day

When Giannis Antetokounmpo took it to his Instagram Live to share the NSFW Valentine’s Day gift his girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, got him

Giannis Antetokounmpo, as we all know, is a very light-hearted and fun guy. He likes to joke around and keep things light but is equally as serious on the court. Very recently, his request to highlight his 3-pointers from multiple angles had the NBA Twitter in tears. There have been multiple such incidents, including a recent shopping escapade too.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is an NBA Champion, 2x NBA MVP and has achieved a lot more. His posts on social media have stayed as funny as they’ve been always. However, they used to be uncensored and quite NSFW before his son, Liam Charles Antetokoumpo, was born. One such incident is when Giannis took it to his Instagram Live to discuss the gift he’d received for Valentine’s Day.

Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals his girlfriend bought him a s*x bell

Back in 2018, Giannis Antetokounmpo was having an incredible season on the court. He averaged 26.9 points, 10 rebounds, and 4.8 assists for the season. Apart from being a force on the court, Giannis was having a good time in his personal life as well.

After Valentine’s Day in 2018, Giannis took to his Instagram Live to share something which excited him a lot. His girlfriend, Mariah Riddlespringer had gotten him an oral s*x bell as a Valentine’s Day gift.

During his live, Giannis was ecstatic about his gift, and said,

“The Freak, he can be a freak on the court and on the sheets, you know what I’m saying?! WOO!!!”

We’ve seen Giannis be a freak on the court. Ever since he’s posted this video, he won consecutive MVP honors and a Defensive Player of the Year honor. In the very next season, Giannis led the Bucks to their first NBA Championship in 50 years. And about the sheets part, I guess we’ll have to take the 2x MVP’s word on the same.