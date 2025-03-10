2-Time Grammy Nominee Details How Kobe Bryant Transformed From an “Innocent Kid” to “One of the Greats”

New Edition member Johnny Gill discussed seeing Kobe Bryant’s growth up close and personal during his appearance on Byron Scott’s Fast Break. The two-time Grammy nominee reminisced on Bryant’s mannerisms while attending Janet Jackson’s surprise birthday party when the Mamba first arrived in Los Angeles.

Gill described Bryant’s observant composure as he studied the room and took in the star-studded atmosphere. He noted how Kobe looked confident but was clearly wowed by what he saw.

Over time, Gill watched Bryant channel that same confidence into his game to become the legendary competitor the world remembers. But Gill recalled that when Bryant was at the party, the budding star was in awe of the luxurious display.

“I remember [Kobe] coming in and he was just like this real cool, laid back, innocent kid that’s just kinda looking around at everything like it was all brand new,” the 58-year-old said.

Gill explained how cool it was to witness Bryant’s rise to becoming a killer on the court after knowing him as that innocent kid. The R&B sensation lauded Kobe’s development as a player and person, even pointing out how he learned a thing or two from the Lakers legend over the years.

“That’s why you can learn from anybody,” Gill proclaimed. “Just the fact that what [Kobe] did, how he became and grew into one of the greats… It’s a lesson learned to watch, understand that when you’re determined, focused, and understand your purpose, can’t nobody take that away.”

Gill shared a point in Bryant’s career where he thought he might give up after his confidence had been shaken, but the rising star instead decided to simply work harder and improve himself as a player and person.

Bryant helped Gill as a person, too. The legend’s unexpected death taught the New Edition member a valuable lesson, reuniting him with a former friend he hadn’t spoken to in years.

Kobe helped reunited Gill with his former groupmate

While it’s unfortunate that it took the passing of a basketball great for it to happen, Bryant’s death helped Johnny Gill and fellow The New Edition groupmate Michael Bivins to rekindle their relationship.

Gill explained how he and Bivins would butt heads more than anybody else in the group, but the Mamba’s untimely passing presented an opportunity for the two to sit down and have a real conversation.

The tragic incident put things in perspective for Gill, who thought about the hypothetical situation where one of his group members had a similar passing. He realized that all of the small issues he and Bivins would argue about wouldn’t matter at that point.

“[Bivins and I] had three, four, five hours of a conversation on the phone,” Gill said. He explained how the pair used the time to air their grievances with each other, but the experience ultimately helped bring them closer.