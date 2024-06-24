“Will You Stop Your BS?”: Dez Bryant Gets Called Out By Stephen A. Smith For Spreading Misinformation Regarding Angel Reese

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have taken the WNBA by storm. Both rookies have had commendable performances for their respective teams. However, Baltimore Ravens’ Desmond ‘Dez’ Bryant does not feel as if notable analysts like Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe have showered Reese with enough praise, leading SAS to call him out on X.

Ravens’ wide receiver Dez Bryant took to X to call out both Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe on the lack of acknowledgment and recognition they have given Angel Reese. Infuriated by this claim, Smith chose to respond immediately.

“Man, for once, will you stop your B.S. @ShannonSharpe has praised her continuously. So have I, even profiling her excellence on numerous occasions. It’s on our social media pages @stephenasmith. We’ve talked about her on @FirstTake. If you want notoriety, just say so, bro! You need attention? Just ask to come on the damn show. But stop lying!”

Man, for once, will you stop your B.S. @ShannonSharpe has praised her continuously. So have I, even profiling her excellence on numerous occasions. It’s on our social media pages @stephenasmith. We’ve talked about her on @FirstTake . If you want notoriety, just say so, bro! You… https://t.co/yVc2JO2oGh — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 24, 2024

Stephen A. Smith did not tolerate being called out for something he did not do as he lashed out at the NFL star. Dez Bryant’s initial tweet read, “I don’t see much praise on the historic rookie run Angel Reese is having in her Rookie year @stephenasmith @ShannonSharpe where y’all at? She deserves the high praise right now!”

Stephen A. Smith not only spoke for himself but also on Shannon Sharpe’s behalf. Smith pointed out how both analysts have praised her game on multiple occasions and on several platforms as well.

SAS pointed out how he has extensively talked about Angel Reese’s performances during her rookie year on both his social media page and on his ESPN show, First Take.

After clearing the air on the accusations made by Bryant, Smith went a step further to extend a helping hand of sorts. Though Stephen A. did so in his humiliating fashion, for once, his hostility may have been justified.

Stephen A. Smith, along with the hosts on First Take have had numerous discussions about the waves Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have been making since being drafted in the WNBA. The discussion of what Reese and Clark have been able to do for women’s basketball and female athletes in general has often been praised on First Take.

So, it looks like Dez Bryant may be in the wrong after all.

SAS and Unc have been behind Angel Reese

Apart from Stephen A. Smith holding his ground against accusations made by NFL star Desmond Bryant, Shannon Sharpe had his virtual altercation of sorts with a disgruntled fan on X today.

The fan called out Shannon Sharpe for jumping on the Angel Reese bandwagon train. Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky just took down Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in an 88-87 regular season win.

Reese had a strong outing today, scoring 25 points and grabbing 16 rebounds while she was on the hardwood floor. Sharpe took to his official X account to praise Reese’s dominating performance.

But a fan wasn’t happy with the fact that Sharpe was now praising her and not before. The NFL legend kept his calm and dropped some facts on the disgruntled fan.

“You missed when I wore a custom Angel Reese varsity jacket on @NightcapShow_ or calling her and Clark, Magic/Bird. Keep y’all fake outrage going.”

You missed when I wore a custom Angel Reese varsity jacket on @NightcapShow_ or calling her and Clark, Magic/Bird. Keep y’all fake outrage going. https://t.co/6eo7jbE9Jf — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 23, 2024

While it may be true that Caitlin Clark has been garnering more attention from fans, media, and certain analysts, it does not take away from what Angel Reese has been doing for her team.

Stephen A. Smith might be slightly more inclined towards Caitlin Clark and her long-range shooting. But the 56-year-old analyst did not forget to give Reese her flowers.

“Caitlin Clark is not the only one being watched, props to Angel Reese, no doubt about that. But let’s also acknowledge that Caitlin Clark is the golden goose, she is the cash cow. Wherever she goes ratings follow.”

Despite SAS favoring Clark more than Reese, it does not take away from the fact that both Smith and Sharpe have been advocates for the two rookies who are taking the WNBA by storm.