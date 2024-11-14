Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Jazz? Mavericks Issue Injury Report for November 14 Contest

Nov 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after making a layup against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic has become so used to being the epitome of excellence that his ongoing struggle feels like a fever dream. He is averaging the worst shooting percentages of his career this season. it’s not just his distance shooting that has taken a hit but also his mid-range and inside scoring.

And while he is still averaging 28.5 points per game, 6th best in the league, the sheer volume of his shot attempts ensures high-scoring games even with poor efficiency.

Furthermore, Doncic is dealing with a left groin strain, an injury that has also likely played a role in impacting his overall performance. Yet, even with the injury, he refuses to be sidelined and has played every single game for the Mavericks this season.

His availability on Thursday, though unconfirmed, is all but certain. He has been marked probable on the Mavericks’ official injury report which reflects the team trusts his injury isn’t too concerning.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report vs. Utah Jazz: Luka Dončić: Probable (Left Groin Strain)

P.J. Washington: Doubtful (Right Knee Sprain)

Danté Exum: Out (Right Wrist Surgery)

Jazian Gortman: Out (G League – Two-Way) — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) November 14, 2024

Dallas is set to meet Jazz next, the team with the worst record in the West. The Mavericks ensured a win but it was a terrible game for Doncic, perhaps the most unsatisfactory performance from him this season.

The 5-time All-Star scored only 15 points and made just 5 of his 22 attempts. He also landed 1 of his 11 three-point attempts and registered 66.6% from the free throw line.

After that horrible showing, he will be looking to come out strong and prove why is one of the best players in the league. In all fairness, the game should be an easy win for Dallas. Considering their 3-game losing streak, they need it desperately. Fortunately for them, beating Utah won’t be too difficult a task.