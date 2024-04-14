“2 Wine Sommeliers Talk About Vintner Culture”: LeBron James and JJ Redick’s ‘Mind the Game’ Pod Receives Love from Maverick Carter

It has been less than a month since LeBron James and JJ Redick started their podcast, Mind the Game. It’s really fascinating to see the impact the new podcast has had on fans, veterans, and pundits of the game in such a short period. Recently, LeBron’s long-time business partner and friend Maverick Carter congratulated the duo on their success while highlighting the reason behind the growing interest in the podcast.

Carter said that the reason why Uninterrupted and ThreeFourTwo Productions were on board with the plan is because they wanted to create a platform where basketball enthusiasts could actually learn something about the game. And there aren’t many better people than LBJ and Redick for the job. Both individuals are savants of the game, and they bring their unique and tested understanding of the sport to the table alongside seamless on-screen chemistry. The 44-year-old added that Mind the Game is almost like an ode to the sport that has given so much to so many people.

As for the reason why it became an instant hit, Carter said, as seen in this Boardroom post, “Watching them is literally watching two scientists or two wine sommeliers talk about vintner culture, grapes, and geology, not just what wines they like or debating between a Burgundy or a Bordeaux. They’re talking about weather patterns, getting deep into it.”

Carter indicated that LeBron and Redick are helping create more informed intellectuals in the game by sharing their wisdom. In fact, he used to think of himself as someone who knew a great deal about the game. But whenever he listens to an episode of the pod, Carter apparently becomes a student like the rest of us.

LeBron James explained why JJ Redick is the man for the job

When the podcast was announced, many people wondered why Redick was the first choice for LeBron. Not that he lacks any qualities as an expert of the game, but people were not aware that the two gentlemen had a relationship like that. Regardless of the initial confusion, the duo is killing it on the podcast, and they also know how to mix some fun along with the plethora of ball knowledge. When LeBron was asked about it, he said that there are a lot of similarities in how they see the game and that’s why JJ was an easy choice.

He said, “This is something I’ve been thinking about for quite a while. JJ was just, it was perfect timing.” LeBron also unveiled his true intention behind this project, which is to provide in-depth analysis and an understanding of the game for the youth so that when they take up basketball as a career option, they do it for the right reasons.