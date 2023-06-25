2 Years After Crying Over Losing To Larry Bird, Magic Johnson Demanded $15,000 From Converse Ahead Of Commercial With Celtics Legend

Michigan State Spartans and NBA former player Magic Johnson (right) hugs NBA former player Larry Bird (left) during a press conference before the championship game of the Final Four in the 2009 NCAA mens basketball tournament against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird’s stardom shines uniquely in today’s NBA. They viewed each other as rivals, constantly competing for individual and team success. One common thread that connected them was their endorsement deals with Converse. As their popularity soared in the ’80s, both players sought higher compensation while featuring in the iconic 1986 Converse Weapon commercial.

In 1984, Bird’s Celtics and Johnson’s Lakers clashed in their inaugural Finals matchup. The Lakers narrowly lost the series by a 4-3 margin. This defeat left Magic Johnson deeply bewildered, a sentiment later shared by Isiah Thomas and Mark Aguirre. Isiah Thomas and Mark Aguirre found themselves consoling a tearful Magic Johnson, who struggled to come to terms with the heartbreaking loss to Larry Bird in a thrilling Game 7 at Boston Garden.

Both Magic Johnson and Larry Bird demanded more money from Converse to shoot the iconic 1986 commercial

The 1986 Converse Weapons commercial stands as a timeless advertisement, showcasing the top NBA stars of that era. The commercial featured an impressive lineup of six prominent players: Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Mark Aguirre, and Bernard King. In the commercial, Larry Bird confidently demonstrated how the Converse shoes enabled him to “walk away with the MVP,” leaving other NBA stars in awe of his skills.

Bird and Johnson insisted on receiving higher compensation from Converse prior to filming the commercial, a request that was warranted considering their immense popularity. Notably, Magic Johnson successfully negotiated an additional $15,000 to match Bird’s demand. In support of Johnson, the esteemed Boston Celtics icon urged Converse executive Al Harden to promptly address the matter. This particular episode is succinctly captured in the following excerpt from Jackie MacMullan’s book, “When the Game Was Ours.”

“Larry, who had a close relationship with Converse executive Al Harden, told him to take care of Magic immediately, and he’d trust Harden to pay his portion later. Their demands were not that exorbitant—about an extra $15,000 each—and with the shoot already running up a bill of $180,000 a day, Converse capitulated.”

Initially, Larry Bird hesitated to participate in the commercial due to the presence of his rival, Magic Johnson. However, over time, the two competitors developed a newfound appreciation for each other, recognizing the shared aspects of their journeys. According to an Indy Star report, Magic Johnson expressed, “He made me better, and I made him better.” Eventually, Bird changed his mind and agreed to be part of the commercial, motivated by Magic’s agreement to visit Bird’s hometown of French Lick, Indiana. This pivotal moment marked the beginning of a lifelong friendship that endures to this day.

Bird and Johnson eventually became lifelong friends from being arch-rivals

The rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson traces back to their college days when they first faced each other in the NCAA championship Finals in 1979. In the NBA, Johnson’s Lakers and Bird’s teams met three times in the Finals, with Johnson holding a 2-1 advantage over Bird. However, their relationship took a positive turn following the filming of the 1986 Converse Weapons commercial.

Magic Johnson grew close to Bird’s family and became a favorite among them. Bird’s mother even declared that Magic was her preferred player in the NBA. Despite their fierce rivalry throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson have maintained a cordial relationship, evolving into lifelong friends.