2 Years After Damian Lillard’s $100,000 BioFreeze Challenge, Giannis Antetokounmpo Teams Up With Competitor ‘Flexpower’

Giannis Antetokounmpo has teamed up with Flexpower, a company that specializes in products that help athletes recover from pain, injuries, and workouts. He has been promoting the ‘Warm Lotion’ through advertisements and generating awareness of its benefits. Endorsements of pain relief-related products are common for NBA athletes, with Damian Lillard having been associated with Biofreeze for years now. ‘Dame’ even did a rather interesting challenge just two years before Giannis’s most recent commercial.

Two years ago, Damian Lillard while in partnership with Biofreeze, issued a $100,000 challenge to recreate his iconic game-winner against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Here, he also explained why and how he chose to take the now-iconic shot in such a big moment. Watch the advertisement by Lillard below.

In a funny video captured during the filming of the above commercial, Damian Lillard shocked himself upon seeing the distance from where he hit the game-winner. He laughed at his audacity to take such a long-range shot before stepping in to drain another one from the exact same spot.

Giannis Antetokounmpo endorses Flexpower

Giannis Antetokounmpo has recently invested in Flexpower through his family fund – Ante Inc. His relationship with the brand is more than just endorsing the products. Giannis and his brothers, through their family fund, are now part owners of the company. Flexpower has been used by athletes in the NBA, NFL, US Women’s soccer, and even the US Olympics.

Giannis involved his brothers in the shooting of the commercials as well, along with posting pictures from the shoot on Instagram. The video shows Giannis and his brothers applying the lotion while talking about winning a championship using Flexpower.

Flexpower’s flagship product is the ‘Warm’ lotion, which provides athletes instant pain relief and helps in recovery after tough workouts. What makes the product different from many in the same category is that it does not have any smell.

So far, the product has received some great reviews. Former and current NBA Players such as Draymond Green and Jason Kidd have also given positive testimonials after using the product. And with Giannis Antetokounmpo now backing the brand as well, the only way is up for Flexpower.

Shaquille O’Neal’s association with IcyHot

When it comes to endorsements and being associated with major brands, the first person that comes to mind is Shaquille O’Neal. The NBA superstar has been associated with different categories of brands, and pain relief is one among them. Shaq has been associated with IcyHot.

A part of the Sanofi brand of products, IcyHot has been in the market for decades. Shaq has been associated with the brand for 19 years and is more than just an ambassador of the product. According to Alberto Hernandez, the head of pain and sleep at Sanofi, Shaq is a part of the family.