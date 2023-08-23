2 Years After Paying Tribute to Kobe Bryant, LeBron James ‘Digs Up 2 Decades Old Rare Picture’ to Honor Black Mamba

United States guard LeBron James (6) and United States forward Kobe Bryant (10) smile on the sidelines during USA team training at the DC Armory. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

A range of current NBA stars took to social media to celebrate Kobe Bryant’s 45th birthday. The late Lakers legend died in 2020 and would have been 45 years old on 23rd August. On the occasion, LeBron James dug up an almost 2 decades old picture of himself alongside Kobe Bryant. Just like 2 years ago in 2021, LeBron James posted another tribute to the Lakers legend, on Instagram.

While a fair share of comparisons between LeBron and Kobe Bryant were made, the two were close to each other. They played together for the 2008 US Olympics team called the Redeem Team, and remained friends thereafter.

LeBron James posted Kobe Bryant’s picture from almost 2 decades ago on Instagram

The image that LeBron posted showed him a familiar green headband that he wore during his St. Vincent-St. Mary high school. James graduated from the school in 2003 and went straight up to the NBA.

This means that the picture in question is at least two decades old, although James did not mention the date on which it was taken. Kobe Bryant’s birthday falls on 23rd August, and he would have been 45 years old today.

James proved to be just one of the plethora of NBA personalities who wished the late legend on the occasion. Back in January 2021, on the occasion of Bryant’s first death anniversary, LeBron had a similarly emotional tribute for the Lakers legend, according to Sky Sports.

Speaking at the United Centre in Chicago, James spoke at length explaining how Bryant’s legacy will not die. He spoke about the importance of his 24 number, claiming that he and fellow NBA stars will continue to remember the legend for a long time to come.

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James played for USA in 2012 and 2016

Team USA failed to win the gold medal at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics. This meant that they fielded a strong side featuring the likes of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James in 2012, called the Redeem Team.

It was here that Kobe and LeBron played together for the first time. According to InspiredByHoops, despite the two players’ competitiveness, LeBron made jokes during training each morning.

Eventually, Kobe joined in as well, marking a transformation from his normally serious demeanor in the mornings. The two won gold medals for their country in both 2012 and 2016, in addition to developing a bond off the court.