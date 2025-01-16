When Vince Carter Got Slammed for Comments on Kobe Bryant’s 81-Point Game

Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game is one of the most electrifying performances the NBA has ever seen. As the most points scored by an individual since Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 in 1962, Bryant’s elite display is likely the most points any person has seen live. Still, that didn’t keep detractors from criticizing at least one aspect of the Mamba’s memorable performance. That includes Vince Carter, whose comments regarding the achievement were not well-received, to say the least.

Advertisement

Following the 81-point eruption in 2006, Carter made a seemingly well-intentioned but ill-advised remark about the game. Instead of lauding the extraordinary performance, the New Jersey Nets star instead stated how Kobe’s scoring outburst doesn’t set a good example for future generations. Carter said

“The only bad thing about it is younger kids… are going to think, ‘Ohh! I am going to go out there and do it’, instead of the team concept first.”

Vinsanity’s simple comment was taken much further than the guard expected, as fans immediately viewed Carter’s words as tearing down Bryant. So when the Nets hit the road to travel to Los Angeles, Carter was viewed as the villain.

Fans may have taken Carter’s comment to heart, but Bryant seemed disinterested in what his opponent had to say and instead prioritized the task at hand. Despite the 81-point explosion, the Lakers were reeling following the loss of superstar big man, Shaquille O’Neal. Rather than paying attention to Carter, Bryant was likely putting all his energy into carrying his team’s season.

Vince Carter eventually clarified his comment about Kobe’s 81

Following the harsh response to his comment, Carter had a chance to backtrack on what he meant, and the Hall of Famer did just that, saying

“I wasn’t trying to put down what was accomplished. What was said was that kids who think they can be Kobe Bryant and score 81 points in their high-school basketball game, they can’t. There’s only one guy who can do that, and he already did it.”

Carter’s rebuttal didn’t save him from being bashed by Los Angeles media, but it did eventually prompt a response from Bryant. Rather than attack Carter for his statement, the late legend used the moment as an opportunity to encourage young athletes:

“As for a message to the youth, [it] is that if you work hard, you can go beyond anyone’s expectations, even your own.”

It didn’t appear as if Carter was disrespecting Bryant or his unmatched performance, but even if he was, the Mamba took the remark on the chin, deciding to turn the jab into a positive message.